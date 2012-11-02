* European, world shares near 2-week high
* Dollar at 7-week high ahead of 1230GMT payrolls data
* Euro zone manufacturing data underscore weakness
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 2 World shares were steady near
two-week highs and the dollar at a seven-week high ahead of U.S.
jobs data that will provide the last major signal on the state
of the world's leading economy before its voters pick a
president on Tuesday.
Expectations for a strong reading from U.S. non-farm
payrolls due at 1230 GMT have been bolstered by a
better-than-expected ADP private sector employment report and
ISM manufacturing index reading on Thursday.
By mid-morning, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares was up 0.2 percent at 1111.90, its highest since
Oct. 22, helping keep the MSCI index of world shares steady
at 332.0.
"The ADP figures were quite good," said Peter Garnry, equity
strategist at Saxo Bank. "If the non-farm payrolls are better
than expected, I think it could be a catalyst for the market to
continue the momentum from yesterday going into the weekend."
Weak manufacturing data from Germany, France, Spain and
Italy underscored the euro zone's troubles, however, and helped
drive the euro to a three-week low against the dollar,
which was at its strongest level for seven weeks.
Euro zone manufacturing has now contracted for 15 months
running.
"All in all, the picture for the euro area economy remains
extremely sluggish," said Newedge Strategy economist Annalisa
Piazza, said of the data.
German Bund futures rose, testing the top of their recent
range, but many investors shied away from taking large positions
before the U.S. jobs data and with Greece again facing crisis.
Greece's deepening recession has put public finances under
increasing strain and international lenders are struggling to
reach an agreement with Athens over how to provide more urgently
needed bailout cash.
A parliamentary vote next week on 13.5 billion euros of
contested austerity measures is key to negotiations, with the
outcome increasingly uncertain.
PAYROLLS DATA
The payrolls data is expected to show U.S. employers added
125,000 jobs in October, pushing the jobless rate up to 7.9
percent from September's 7.8 percent.
With polls ahead of the Nov. 6 election showing President
Barack Obama neck-and-neck with Republican challenger Mitt
Romney, news on the economy, good or bad, could be decisive.
"The unemployment rate has become extra interesting this
time because of the impact it could have on the U.S. election,"
said Rabobank economist Philip Marey.
"Obama benefited from the drop last time, but if it rebounds
back to 7.9 he will have to do some explaining, and it will give
Romney some firepower going in to the final run-in."
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open
on Wall Street, with futures for the S&P 500 and Dow
Jones indexes both down by 0.1 percent, while Nasdaq 100
futures were flat.
Gold was heading for its fourth straight week of losses as
it edged down towards $1,700 an ounce. Brent crude oil
fell 31 cents to $107.86, with Europe's problems supporting the
view that demand for fuel in developed economies will remain
subdued.
"If the nonfarm payrolls data are very good, it will be
bearish for gold, as it will cut expectations for any additional
quantitative easing," said Nick Trevethan, a senior commodity
strategist at ANZ in Singapore.
In Asia, recent data showing a pick-up in Chinese factory
activity gave Hong Kong and Shanghai stock markets their best
week in over a month, while the risk-sensitive Australian dollar
rose to a five-week high of $1.0420.
"Downside risks are lessening," said Toru Yamamoto, chief
strategist at Daiwa Securities.