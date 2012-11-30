* U.S. stocks struggle at the open on soft economic data
NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. stocks struggled at the
open with major indexes mixed while Treasuries yields fell on
Friday as concern about the stalemate in crucial U.S. budget
talks and soft U.S. economic data only added to worries about
slowing economic growth.
The euro fell to session lows against the dollar after data
on consumer spending and income fell short of expectations
though it later recovered to trade little
changed.
Trading has been choppy lately as investors buy on sporadic
dips in the market and react to mixed headlines out of
Washington regarding progress in talks on averting the "fiscal
cliff," a shorthand for spending cuts and tax increases that
will come into effect in the new year.
U.S. President Barack Obama, reiterating his reelection
campaign theme of protecting the middle class, heads to
Pennsylvania on Friday suggesting that Republicans could spoil
Christmas by driving the country over the "fiscal cliff."
"Washington brinkmanship and a delay in reaching an
agreement on the 'fiscal cliff' are likely to rattle markets.
These risks and uncertainties are likely to keep markets
volatile," said John Praveen, chief investment strategist at
Prudential International Investments Advisers LLC.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.92 points,
or 0.01 percent, at 13,022.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 1.61 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,414.34. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.31 points, or 0.14
percent, at 3,007.79.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 0.2 percent, adding to Thursday's 1.1 percent gains which
took it to a four-month closing high.
The euro was little changed against the dollar at $1.2987
.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
4/32, with the yield at 1.6062 percent.