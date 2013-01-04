* U.S. jobs data shows slight rise in jobs

* Shares trim losses, dollar at 2-1/2 week high vs yen

* Wall Street futures edge up

By Marc Jones

LONDON, Jan 4 The dollar weakened and Wall Street stock futures rose after U.S. employment figures pointed to a lackluster pace of economic growth in the world's largest economy.

The non-farm payrolls data showed employers added 155,000 jobs in December versus forecasts in a Reuters poll of 150,000. November's figures were revised up to 161,000 from 146,000. Th e jobless rate was steady at 7.8 af ter the revision.

The dollar, having hit an almost 2-1/2 year high against the yen in the run up to the data, trimmed gains and also dipped back against the euro, with the euro buying $1. 3028.

U.S. stock futures climbed, having pointed to a broadly flat open on Wall Street before the release. The MSCI index of world shares clawed back to 346.29 having been 0.23 percent lower at 345.83 beforehand.

U.S. Treasuries also erased earlier losses.