* Markets await Fed meeting, data on U.S. and China
* Brent oil holds above $113 a barrel
NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. stocks were mixed and U.S.
Treasury prices traded near flat on Tuesday with investors
cautious about a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting slated
to end on Wednesday.
Investors were reluctant to make big bets on some mixed U.S.
economic data, given the run-up in stocks in recent weeks and
risk in the form of a slew of economic reports throughout the
week and the Fed meeting.
U.S. consumer confidence dropped in January to its lowest in
more than a year as Americans were more pessimistic about the
economic outlook and their financial prospects, according to a
private sector report released on Tuesday.
That followed an earlier report that showed U.S.
single-family home prices rose in November, building on a string
of gains that point to a housing market that is on the
mend..
"We need to slow down and digest the huge move we've had,"
said Christian Wagner, chief executive officer at Longview
Capital Management in Wilmington, Delaware.
The gains have largely come on a strong start to the
corporate earnings season and that trend continued on Tuesday,
with positive results from both Ford Motor Co and Pfizer
Inc.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6.06 points,
or 0.04 percent, at 13,887.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 1.12 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,499.06. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 16.71 points, or 0.53
percent, at 3,137.59.
In the U.S. Treasury debt market, benchmark 10-year yields
proved unable to hold above the key 2 percent level touched on
Monday with investors looking ahead to a debt auction later in
the day as well as the Fed meeting..
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 4/32, with
the yield at 1.9507 percent.
Brent crude and U.S. oil prices were mixed on Tuesday but,
in line with equities, movements were limited with Brent crude
falling 11 cents to $113.39 a barrel and U.S. crude
rising 62 cents to $97.06.
The euro extended gains versus the dollar, breaking above
key resistance to hit a 14-month high.