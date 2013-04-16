* Gold recoups losses after hitting weakest in over 2 years
* Oil remains below $100 a barrel
* Yen retreats from earlier highs vs dollar, euro in
volatile trade
* Boston explosions rattle nervous markets
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 16 Gold regained ground after its
biggest fall on record and oil steadied after falling below $100
a barrel for the first time in nine months on Tuesday but
investors stayed nervous about the health of the global economy.
The broad rout in commodities was triggered by weak data
from China and the United States that have sparked fresh
concerns about the strength of economic recovery.
A bombing at the finish line of the Boston Marathon on
Monday has also added to volatility in financial markets.
Investors were waiting for Germany's ZEW index, due out at
0900 GMT and expected to dip to 42 from last month's 48.5, for
news about Europe's largest economy.
"We are focusing on what happens to the ZEW, we expect it to
decline and that is due to some doubts about the global economy
after we have seen some disappointing data from the U.S. and
China," said ABN Amro economist Aline Schuiling.
Gold was up 1.5 percent as European trading gathered
pace although its rebound after Monday's 8 percent drop, its
biggest ever one-day fall, looked in danger of stalling.
"Given the scale of the sell-off, I would say that the
rebound is not that impressive," said Tim Riddell, head of ANZ
Global Markets Research.
Brent crude also clawed back ground although it
remained below $100 a barrel having dropped below it for the
first time in nine months.
MSCI's global share index, which tracks
around 9000 stocks in 45 countries, was down 0.3 percent shortly
after European trading resumed with another steady sell off.
London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX all opened roughly 0.4 percent lower
pushing the FTSEeurofirst 300 down by the same amount.
U.S. stock futures, meanwhile, were up around 0.6
percent, pointing to a rebound on Wall Street.
U.S. stocks dropped more than 2 percent and the
Standard & Poor's 500 index had its worst day since Nov.
7 overnight, after two bombs ripped through the crowd at the
finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday killing at least
three people and injuring more than 100.
Economists have argued that markets were ripe for some
correction after recent rallies, but have been taken aback by
the sudden plunge in commodities.
Commodity-linked currencies tumbled again as the safe-haven
rush by traders to the yen after the bombings in Boston
added extra impetus to selling already taking place due to the
selloff in gold and other commodities.
The Australian dollar dived 3.9 percent against the yen on
Monday, its biggest daily fall in nearly two years, to 99.40 yen
and after a slight recovery on Tuesday it last traded around
101.18 yen.
Against the dollar, the Aussie was at $1.0375, up a
touch after Monday's 1.8 percent fall.