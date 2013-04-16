* Gold recoups losses after hitting weakest in over 2 years
* Oil climbs back above $100 a barrel after Iran earthquake
* Shares fight off losses, Goldman results provide lift
By Marc Jones
LONDON, April 16 Gold rebounded more than 2.5
percent after falling to two-year lows and oil cut losses
following another sell-off on Tuesday, although shares dropped
for a third day as worries over the health of the global economy
prevailed.
The broad rout in commodities and stocks seen in recent
sessions has been triggered by weak data from China and the
United States that have sparked fresh concerns about the
strength of the global economy's recovery.
A closely watched survey of German economic sentiment added
to the worries after the euro zone crisis and economic weakness
were blamed for a larger-than-expected drop in confidence in
Europe's biggest economy.
There was no sign though of a complete collapse in sentiment
that some economists had feared following the recent bungled
bailout of Cyprus and the relief helped shares, looking to avoid
their third straight day of falls, prune losses.
MSCI's global share index, which tracks
around 9,000 stocks in 45 countries, was down almost flat ahead
of the restart of trading on Wall Street, having been almost 0.5
percent lower earlier in the day.
Futures prices pointed to a rebound for U.S. stocks
following Monday's sharp losses which were triggered by a
bombing at the finishing line of the Boston marathon.
Investors will eye a batch of earnings reports, with 11 S&P
500 companies due to post results. Goldman Sachs set the
pace as bumper fees helped it report a stronger-than-expected
5.5 percent rise in its quarterly profit.
Pressure was also easing on European shares as the upbeat
mood coming from the U.S. added to the German data relief from
earlier.
By 1220GMT London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40
and Frankfurt's DAX had turned around most of their
earlier 0.7-0.8 percent losses. The euro had
also climbed almost 1 percent to back above $1.3140.
"New uncertainty stemming from the euro crisis and doubts
about the strength of Chinese economy seem to have dented
analysts' optimism. However, it only looks like a correction at
a level still consistent with modest growth," said ING economist
Carsten Brzeski.
"The big confidence collapse some had expected after the
Cypriot bailout has so far failed to appear."
GOLD STEADIES
Gold, which has dominated market attention in recent days,
was hovering 2.6 percent higher at $1,386.15 an ounce as the
near-vertical $230 drop in the past two sessions lured back
buyers.
Other precious metals such as platinum and palladium also
bounced back along with copper, while silver snapped a four-day
losing streak.
Gold's recovery comes a day after it shed $125 an ounce, its
biggest ever daily drop. It has now fallen about 20 percent this
year after an unbroken 12 years of gains and is some 28 percent
down from the September 2011 record high of $1,920.30.
"I think everyone has to take a breath and it's likely that
we'll see some rangebound trade. But there are people who still
want to sell and they haven't done so yet," said David Govett,
head of precious metals at Marex Spectron.
Analysts have cited various reasons for gold's latest slump,
including funds switching out of bullion and that other central
banks in Europe could use Cyprus's bailout plans sell excess
gold reserves as a reason to sell some of their own holdings.
The already sharp correction has caused short-term investors
to flee the asset. The SPDR Gold Trust hit its highest
ever daily volume on Monday with 92.44 million shares traded.
The ETF lost 8.8 percent.
Silver and palladium rose over 6 percent,
while platinum gained 4 percent. Copper rose over
1.5 percent to $7,266 a tonne, after hitting $7,085 on Monday,
its cheapest since October 2011.
OIL AT $100
Oil, another key commodity that has been caught up in the
sell-off, also stabilised.
It had fallen below $100 a barrel for the first time in nine
months in Asian trading before the rout eased and before a major
7.8 magnitude earthquake in oil exporter Iran
triggered additional buying to leave it at $100.13.
Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil producer has signalled
$100 as the lower limit of its comfort zone and Ian Taylor, head
of the world's biggest oil trader Vitol, said on Tuesday that
oil prices were unlikely to fall much further for now.
"I think it has done what it is going to do for a while,"
the Vitol group president and chief executive told Reuters.
U.S. stock futures were up around 0.8 percent,
pointing to a rebound on Wall Street after Monday's 2 percent
drop which came after two bombs ripped through the crowd at the
finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday killing at least
three people and injuring more than 100..
European bond markets were again quite but in the foreign
exchange market commodity-linked currencies were back in focus
following the recent sell-off, while the safe-haven rush into
the yen after the bombings in Boston began to run out of
steam.
The U.S. dollar was broadly weaker but rose 1 percent
against the yen to 97.80 yen, though it was still down
about 2 percent from a four-year high of 99.95 yen hit last week
following the Bank of Japan's $1.4 trillion stimulus launch
announced on April 4.
"We had a clear rout of positions in the past few days,"
said Paul Robson, senior currency strategist at RBS. "But any
pullback in dollar/yen is temporary and we are fairly confident
that dollar will rise against the yen in the medium term given
capital outflows from domestic Japanese investors."