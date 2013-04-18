* European shares up 0.4 percent from 2013 low
* Oil recovers to $99 barrel after hitting 9-mth low
* Gold holds above 2-yr low as physical demand seen
* Spain sees successful debt sale on rate cut hopes
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, April 18 European shares and oil staged
tentative recoveries on Thursday from a sharp selloff this week
provoked by concerns about the global economic outlook, while
gold bounced off a two-year low.
U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall
Street as well, after both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed down more
than 1 percent on Wednesday.
Analysts said investors remain sensitive to signs of
economic weakness despite the market's recovery but, having
pushed stock and commodity prices down to multi-month lows, they
were likely to await more evidence before deciding whether to
sell further.
"I think it will relatively quiet today and tomorrow until
we get the next round of big economic indicators," said Nick
Beecroft, senior market analyst at Saxo Capital Markets.
Europe's broad FTSE Eurofirst 300 index, which in
the four days to Wednesday's close lost 3.8 percent to hit its
lowest point of the year, had gained 0.4 percent by midday.
Frankfurt's DAX and the Paris CAC-40 were
up 0.5 and 0.9 percent respectively, though both indexes are in
down for the year to date after this week's falls.
Earlier Japan's Nikkei average declined 0.9 percent
and MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.7 percent, leaving the MSCI world equity
index down 0.1 percent at 355.1 points.
Surprisingly weak Chinese and U.S. economic data, on top of
the International Monetary Fund's decision to trim its global
growth forecast this week, have driven the equity market falls,
outweighing support from easier global central bank policies.
Some analysts say the market move is more a timely
correction after strong gains in the first quarter of the year,
when optimism about the U.S. economy lifted Wall Street stocks
to record peaks and boosted European shares to multi-year highs.
COMMODITIES SINK
The prospect of lower global growth, and with it weaker
demand for goods used in industrial production, has weighed
heavily on commodity markets.
Copper, a gauge for manufacturing and China-related growth,
broke below $7,000 a tonne on Thursday for the first time since
late 2011, with London copper futures settling at around
$6,985 a tonne.
Brent crude oil gained over a dollar a barrel to near $99
after earlier touching its lowest levels since last July, while
U.S. crude gained $1 to $87.70, having dipped under $86
earlier to a fresh four-month low.
U.S. gold futures, which sometimes dictate spot gold
prices, were up around 0.85 percent to $1,394.60 an ounce,
having fallen as much as three percent earlier when holdings in
the world's top gold-backed exchange-traded fund were revealed
to have hit a three-year low.
Spot gold was at $1,334.50 an ounce, near Tuesday's
two-year trough of $1,321.35 and down about a quarter from last
year's peak after shedding 18 percent so far this year.
However, the lower gold price was seen drawing demand from
investors who want to hold the physical product rather than
securities representing the metal.
"Investors, who value physical gold over paper gold, have
viewed these low prices as a buying opportunity," said Edmund
Moy, chief strategist at gold provider Morgan Gold, adding that
sales of new gold coins from the U.S. Mint had jumped in April.
SPAIN SELLS
In Europe's debt markets, investors shrugged off the growth
worries and focused instead on the likelihood they would prompt
an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.
This allowed Spain to sell 4.7 billion euros ($6.1 billion)
of new bonds at a lower borrowing cost than at recent auctions
as investors snapped up the high yielding debt.
"Today's well received auction ...underscores the extent to
which peripheral euro zone debt markets are almost immune from
growing concerns about economic growth," said Nicholas Spiro,
managing director of consultancy firm Spiro Sovereign Strategy
Ltd.
German Bund futures were slightly softer after the debt sale
at 146.05 but were being supported by the expectations
of continuing loose central bank monetary policy.
Demand was boosted on Wednesday by comments from ECB
policymaker Jens Weidmann, who stoked a belief that interest
rates could fall if economic data remains weak.