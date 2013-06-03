* U.S. manufacturing activity contracted in May, first time
in six months
* Dollar falls below 100 yen
NEW YORK, June 3 Stocks and the dollar fell on
Monday in volatile trading after a report showed U.S.
manufacturing activity contracted for the first time in six
months.
The data for May showed new orders slipped and there was
less demand for exports. Markets have become
particularly sensitive to U.S. data since the Federal Reserve
started to raise the prospect of scaling back its money-printing
program.
The Dow industrials rose on strength in blue-chip shares.
"This is going to be another week of volatile trading with
ongoing guessing games on what the Fed might or might not do,"
said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.38 points,
or 0.39 percent, at 15,173.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.97 point, or 0.06 percent, at 1,629.77. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.99 points, or 0.38
percent, at 3,442.92.
Merck & Co was one of the top advancers of the day,
following the results of a melanoma drug study.
Turkish shares plummeted more than 10 percent after riots
across the country. The Istanbul bourse fell to its
lowest level since Feb. 26 after several days of anti-government
protests.
The dollar fell below 100 yen, its lowest since May 9, after
the manufacturing report from the Institute for Supply
Management, a private group, and investors searched for safer
havens.
Markets in Asia and Europe were rattled earlier by data
showing China's economy losing steam last month, with factory
activity shrinking for the first time in seven months and slower
growth in services.
MSCI's world share index, which tracks
stocks in 45 countries, was down 0.4 percent.
Oil and commodity markets saw big moves too, with crude
swinging almost 2 dollars and nickel notching one of its biggest
jumps of the year.
"The overall theme for the coming weeks is going to be a
very volatile trading environment and you are going to have the
U.S. and Japan being a significant driver to what is happening
in Europe," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor in
London.
Earlier, a brighter-than-forecast reading on the equivalent
PMI data from Europe drove a rebound in top European shares
, though it fell after the U.S. ISM data.
A mixed reading in Chinese data kept intact worries about its
growth momentum, though the numbers were not bad enough to
trigger sustained selling in either growth-sensitive commodities
or currency markets.