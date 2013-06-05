* U.S. private sector jobs data below expectation

* European stocks fall, U.S. stocks follow

* Dollar slides back below 100 yen as Japanese reforms disappoint

NEW YORK, June 5 The dollar traded below 100 yen and world equities markets fell on Wednesday after soft U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will stick with its hefty stimulus program.

The U.S. central bank has explicitly linked the health of the jobs market to the continuation of its ultra-loose monetary policy, which has come under review as economic data has pointed to growing economic momentum despite government spending cuts.

The dollar, which had already fallen below the 100-yen level in Tokyo trading, touched a low of 99.13 yen before changing hands at 99.56 yen, down 0.5 percent.

"Bad news is good news in this market lately because it keeps the Fed accommodative, buying bonds and interest rates low," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in Bedford Hills, in New York.

"We continue to see expansion of the workforce ... but growth has slowed since the beginning of the year, " he added.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 73.43 points, or 0.48 percent, at 15,104.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.22 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,622.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 17.20 points, or 0.50 percent, at 3,428.06.

U.S. private sector employers added 135,000 jobs in May, the ADP payroll service reported, fewer than the 165,000 expected. The number increased the likelihood that Friday's Labor Department non-farm payrolls report, which the Fed tracks closely, will also point to a weak labor market.

U.S. Treasuries prices rose and extended their gains after additional data showing growth in the vast U.S. services sector remained lackluster and a measure of employment fell to its lowest level in close to a year.. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note up 11/32, the yield at 2.1106 percent.

MSCI's world equity index was last down 1.0 percent, near a one-month low touched earlier in the global day. Sentiment was hurt early in the trading session on disappointment over Japan's latest moves to boost its weak economy.

ABE DISAPPOINTS

In the third tranche of measures aimed at boosting Japanese growth, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged to boost incomes and attract foreign businesses, but did not mention plans to encourage Japan's public funds to seek higher returns by investing more in riskier assets like equities..

Japan's main Nikkei share index tumbled 3.8 percent to a two-month low after the policy announcement, although some analysts saw this as part of a continuing correction following sharp prices rises this year.

The Nikkei index had hit a 5-1/2 year high on May 23, marking a rise of more than 50 percent for 2013, when doubts about the effectiveness of Abe's economic reforms and Bank of Japan stimulus efforts began to cause a change in sentiment.

European shares, which have been in a steady retreat from last month's five-year peaks on the mounting expectations of a tapering in the Fed stimulus, were down 1.1 percent after the U.S. jobs data.

BRIGHTER BRITAIN

The weakness across European equity markets followed data showing business activity in the euro zone easing in May, and separate confirmation that the region's economy had contracted in the first quarter. [ECONEZ}.

The data kept pressure on the European Central Bank to do more to stimulate growth, but was not seen as changing the prevailing view that the bank will leave monetary policy unchanged after its meeting on Thursday.

The likely lack of action by the ECB and the weaker equity markets caused 10-year safe-haven German government bond yields to ease to 1.522 percent, down from Monday's 1.534 percent, the highest level in nearly three months.

Brighter news from Britain's big service companies boosted sterling, which added to gains after the U.S. ADP data. Sterling rose to a near four-week high of $1.5397.

A surprise fall in U.S. crude supplies supported Brent oil prices, which climbed back toward US$104 a barrel for the first time in a week. U.S. oil rose $0.46 to $93.69 a barrel.

"Overall, oil markets will remain largely choppy as investors try and gauge if stimulus measures from the U.S. Fed will continue or not," said Ben Le Brun, an analyst at OptionsXpress in Sydney.