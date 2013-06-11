* Yen jumps against dlr after BOJ leave policy unchanged
* Investors retreat from shares, bonds and gold
* Wall Street seen opening lower
* Oil, copper pressured by prospect of weaker Chinese demand
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 11 The yen rose while shares, bonds
and gold fell on Tuesday as investors retreated into cash,
unnerved by fears that major central banks are cooling in their
commitment to the money-pumping that has buoyed global markets.
The selloff was triggered in Tokyo when the Bank of Japan
left its policy unchanged, refraining from any fresh measures to
tackle rising government bond yields that threaten to thwart its
$1.4 trillion stimulus programme.
Traders also noted nervousness about a German Constitutional
Court hearing on the legality of the European Central Bank's
bond-buying scheme, which added to long-running fears over the
U.S. Federal Reserve winding down its stimulus plan.
By the end of the European morning session, the broad
FTSEurofirst 300 index had lost 1.5 percent to be at a
six week low. The dollar had sunk as much as two percent against
the yen to be near 98.50 yen, and German 10-year bond
yields had risen 4 basis points to 1.59 percent.
Gold was down 1 percent, close to a three-week low at
$1,371.11 an ounce, while U.S. stock index futures
pointed to further weakness ahead for Wall Street.
The selloff encompassed traditional safe havens and riskier
asset classes. "This is by no means an indication the markets
are entering a new downturn," said Viktor Nossek, head of
research at Boost ETP, an exchange traded products provider.
"This is seasonal and sentiment driven. We're entering
summer and markets have seen good year-to-date gains, so people
are taking this opportunity to sell," he said.
BOJ SPARK
However, the selling was led by a sharp fall in the dollar
which followed the BOJ's decision to refrain from taking
additional measures to curb recent bond market volatility at its
regular monthly policy meeting.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda did subsequently try to
reassure the markets the central bank would consider fresh steps
if yields spike again in the future, but the decision rattled
many foreign investors.
"There were some expectations that the BOJ would curb bond
market volatility and that has not happened," said Chris Walker,
currency strategist at Barclays.
In the selloff that followed, the euro lost over 1 percent
against the resurgent Japanese currency to be at 128.70 yen
. But it firmed against the weaker dollar to be just
under $1.33 and near a 3-month high.
Japan's Nikkei index closed down 1.5 percent, though
this followed Monday's 4.9 percent gain, while MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
tumbled 1.1 percent to hit a 6-1/2-month lows.
The selling spread across emerging shares as well, sending
MSCI's benchmark index to a nine-month low and
extending losses caused by political tensions in Turkey and
worries about China's slowing economy.
MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 countries, shed 0.4 percent to end three days of
gains.
DEBT NERVES
Debt investors pulled out of some of the riskiest assets in
the euro area with Greek 10-year bond yields
suffering their worst daily loss over a year, rising a full
point to stand at 10.66 percent.
The Greek government's failure to find buyers for the
state-owned natural gas company, threatening a bailout goal of
privatisation, piled on the pressure.
Safe haven debt also took a hit with U.S. Treasury yields
touching their highest levels in more than a year. The benchmark
10-year note rose 4.5 basis points to 2.26 percent.
The concerns over China weighed on commodity markets and
Brent crude dropped $1.35 at $102.60 a barrel, while
copper traded near a one-month low at $7,082 a tonne.