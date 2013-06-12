* World shares stabilise after sharp sell-off
* Dollar recovers 0.75 pct against yen
* German bond futures weak ahead of auction
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 12 World equities stabilised on
Wednesday and the dollar clawed back some of the previous day's
losses against the yen although markets remained on edge over
the future of central bank support.
Fears that major central banks will begin to cool their
commitment to monetary stimulus even while dark clouds still
linger over the global economy had sparked worldwide selling of
stocks, bonds and commodities on Tuesday.
The dollar chalked up its biggest one-day fall against the
yen since May 2010, and remained under pressure on Wednesday
although it staged a fragile recovery in early European trading
to be up 0.75 percent at around 96.75 yen.
"We could be headed for a nervy session because we haven't
got any new big theme to trade around," said Simon Smith, chief
economist at FxPro.
Another volatile session in Tokyo stocks left Asian shares
at fresh 2013 lows. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index
was flat in early trading near six-week lows, with
MSCI's world equity index also unchanged.
Safe-haven German bond futures remained weak, slipping 12
ticks to 142.56 ahead of a two-year bond auction that is
expected to go well after the sell-off pushed yields higher.