By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 24 Plans by the U.S. central bank
to scale back its money printing combined with fears that
China's policy may be tightening to lift the dollar on Monday,
while bonds, shares and commodities extended last week's losses.
The Federal Reserve's signal that the era of cheap central
bank money - which saw many assets hit record highs - was coming
to an end has raised fears of prolonged market shakeout.
"The prospect for a disorderly transition is there," said
Josh Raymond, market strategist for City Index.
"The more liquidity you've got in the system, the more
disorderly the potential could be, so that's the real fear about
this," he said.
The shift out of assets which have benefited most from cheap
money has been sharpest in the U.S. debt market, where yields on
10-year Treasury notes have spiked to two year
highs, hitting 2.57 percent on Monday
This rise in rates and the brighter outlook for the U.S.
economy, which was behind the Fed's decision, has favoured the
dollar against most major currencies. The dollar index
was up 0.4 percent at 82.66 on Monday, building on last week's
2.2 percent rally, its biggest weekly gain in 19 months.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.6 percent to 98.40 yen
while euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.3095 after
dropping as low as $1.3078, a level not seen since June 6.
STOCKS SHUNNED
As investors retreated into the dollar, share markets
everywhere have tumbled.
MSCI's main world equity index, which tracks
stocks in 45 countries, was down 0.8 percent after recording its
worst weekly loss since May 2012 of 3.2 percent on Friday.
Asian markets earlier felt the full burnt of both the
worries about the Fed's move and growing fears over China's
outlook, given high money market rates, with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dripping 1.8 percent to its lowest since early September.
A warning from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) that local
banks needed to do a better job of managing their cash and
lending saw Chinese shares suffer their biggest daily loss in
nearly four years.
The PBOC has been allowing short term rates to rise steeply
in a bid to pressure the bank's to end the funding of
speculative investments, but its efforts have raised fears about
the impact on China's already slowing growth rate.
The concerns about falling demand from China spread to
mining stocks in Europe, adding to the worries about the impact
of Fed tapering, and pushing the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top companies down 0.8 percent to 1,124.10 points.
Amid the selloff, the Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index
, known as the VSTOXX, hit a four-month high signalling a
sharp rise in risk aversion among investors.
European equity markets remained weak despite data showing
German business morale picking up for a second straight month in
June, pointing to a slow recovery for Europe's largest economy.
The data from the Munich-based Ifo think tank, based on a
monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, was in line with the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 40 economists, and
marked the second straight monthly improvement.
Commodity markets were also weaker. Copper dropped
to its weakest level in 21 months, while oil slipped
below $100 a barrel.
"Global money supply will be wound back and the level of
investment in commodities like oil will be pulled back," said
Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
Gold fell over 1 percent, extending last week's 7 percent
decline as investors shunned gold's usual appeal as a safe-haven
asset.