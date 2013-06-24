* Dollar rises to 2-1/2 week high against major currencies
* U.S. Treasury yield hits 2-year high, Wall St seen weak
* Copper, oil fall as China rate fears add to Fed worries
* World shares extend last week's losses, volatility rises
By Richard Hubbard
LONDON, June 24 The U.S. central bank's plans to
scale back its money printing, combined with tighter financial
conditions in China, lifted the dollar on Monday, but sent
bonds, shares and commodities lower.
U.S. stock futures pointed to Wall Street joining the falls,
adding to the drop the major indexes have already suffered.
The declines stem from Federal Reserve's signal that the era
of cheap central bank money - which saw many assets hit record
highs - was coming to an end, but have been exacerbated by
China's battle to transition to a lower growth economy.
Both events are unprecedented and have driven a sharp rise
in risk aversion by investors fearing a long period of
volatility across markets.
"The more liquidity you've got in the system, the more
disorderly the potential could be, so that's the real fear about
this," said Josh Raymond, market strategist for City Index.
The shift out of assets which have benefited most from cheap
money has been sharpest in the U.S. debt market, where yields on
10-year Treasury notes spiked to two-year highs of
2.6 percent on Monday.
This rise, and the brighter outlook for the U.S. economy,
which was behind the Fed's decision, has favoured the dollar
against most major currencies. The dollar index was up
0.4 percent at 82.66 on Monday, building on last week's 2.2
percent rally, its biggest weekly gain in 19 months.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 0.1 percent at 97.97 yen
while the euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.3105 after
dropping as low as $1.3078, a level not seen since June 6.
STOCKS SHUNNED
As investors retreated into the dollar, share markets
everywhere have tumbled, with the falls heaviest in many of the
world's major emerging markets.
MSCI's benchmark index for stocks in the emerging world
fell for a fifth straight day on Monday to touch
one-year lows, led by China shares, which tumbled to their
biggest daily loss in almost four years.
The rise in Treasury yields and better prospects for the
U.S. economy have undermined the attraction of emerging markets,
as China's efforts to clean up its banking system and switch to
a slower growth trajectory raises fears of greater instability.
"The China story is something that people are aware of and
keeping an eye on, but broadly people are still digesting the
comments of the Fed," RBS emerging markets analyst Mohammed
Kazmi said.
MSCI's main world equity index, which tracks
stocks in 45 countries, shed 0.8 percent to add to last week's
3.2 percent loss, its worst weekly fall since May 2012.
CHINA CRUNCH
The concerns over China's economic health spread to mining
stocks in Europe, adding to worries about the impact of the
Fed's tapering, and pushing the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top companies down 1.5 percent by midday to 1,124.10 points.
The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility index, known as the
VSTOXX, jumped to a nine-month high, signalling a sharp rise in
risk aversion among investors.
European equity markets weakened despite data showing German
business morale picking up for a second straight month in June,
pointing to a slow recovery for Europe's largest economy.
Commodity markets were faced with the additional pressure of
the stronger dollar, which makes them more expensive to
investors outside the U.S.
Copper dropped to its lowest price in 21 months,
while oil slipped below $100 a barrel for the first time
in three weeks.
"Global money supply will be wound back and the level of
investment in commodities like oil will be pulled back," said
Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.
Gold fell over 1 percent, extending last week's 7 percent
decline, with investors shunning gold's appeal as a safe-haven
asset.