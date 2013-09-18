* Stock, bonds, FX in tight ranges ahead of Fed stimulus
move
* Fed expected to taper stimulus in modest steps
* Any perception of hawkishness to hit shares and bonds,
help dollar
* Focus on Italy ahead of Berlusconi decision
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 18 Markets took last minute
positions on Wednesday ahead of what is expected to be the first
tentative step by the U.S. Federal Reserve to wean the world off
the super-easy money it has used to treat the last five years of
financial turmoil.
Expectations are that the Federal Open Market Committee
(FOMC) will be cautious with cuts to its $85 billion in monthly
asset-buying when it announces its plans at 1800 GMT, while also
seeking to reassure investors that an actual rise in interest
rates is still distant.
Reuters polls suggest a $10 billion reduction, but recent
data has moved some in the market to expect less.
The uncertainty kept the dollar pinned near a four-week
trough against a basket of major currencies, idling at
98.90 yen and hovering near the week's low against the
euro at $1.3350.
After months of speculation about the Fed's intentions,
caution ruled stock markets, though most seemed to be holding
their nerve.
European shares were up 0.5 percent by 1130 GMT and
Wall Street was expected to add 0.2 percent after similar sized
gains on Tuesday.
European investors had a couple of distractions to fill the
gap until the Fed decision in the shape of minutes from the Bank
of England which showed there were no longer calls for more
stimulus.
The market was also watching Italy, where a Senate committee
will rule, probably later in the day, on whether to expel Silvio
Berlusconi from parliament over his tax fraud conviction. Before
that the former prime minister and media mogul is expected to
release a pre-recorded video statement.
The latest expectations were that he would say he was not
ready to harm his country by bringing down the government if the
committee ruling were to go against him.
Italian bonds extended the gains of the
previous two days to leave yields, which move inverse to prices,
at 4.358 percent and at their lowest in two weeks, while Milan's
stock market also recovered from a slow start.
Mathias van der Jeugt, a euro zone periphery rate strategist
at KBC, said Italian bonds were likely to make further ground if
the Berlusconi expectations were correct, but added that worries
about political instability were unlikely to go away.
"Short-term they (Italian bonds) could rally but longer-term
I am not completely convinced because as we have seen in the
past Berlusconi can say X today and Y tomorrow."
"As long as the threat to pull the plug on the government
hangs over the market ... we won't see a longer-term
outperformance, versus Spain for example."
DEVIL IN THE DETAIL
For the Fed, consensus had congealed around a reduction of
$10-$15 billion a month, with all purchases expected to end by
the middle of next year. Yet even that cautious timetable would
be contingent on the economy performing as well as hoped.
With such an outcome largely priced in, it could lead
Treasuries and the dollar to rally modestly. A slower tapering
would tend to benefit bonds and stocks but hurt the dollar.
The bigger reaction would likely come if the Fed pulled back
more aggressively, as that would lead market to price in an
earlier start to rate rises as well.
That would be especially painful for emerging market
countries that rely on foreign capital to fund current account
deficits, with India and Indonesia among the most vulnerable.
The tension was evident in Jakarta where both shares
and the rupiah came under pressure.
For commodities, the more dovish the outcome from the Fed
the more supportive for prices. Copper futures were 0.5
percent firmer at $7,108 and oil halted its recent
slide. Spot gold eased back to $1,297.89 an ounce XAU= as
dealers took a "just in case" attitude to the Fed.MANAGING EXPECTATIONS
Still, dealers warned against a hasty reaction as there were
so many moving parts in play. As well as tapering its stimulus,
the Fed may choose to alter its threshold for monetary
tightening, perhaps by lowering its target level of unemployment
from the current 6.5 percent.
On top of that it will also publish its first economic
forecasts for 2016 and the stronger the picture the harder it
will be to persuade markets that any future rise in interest
rates will only be slow and measured.
"What is going to be very interesting tonight is whether
they (Fed) say anything about their unemployment target," said
William Da Vijlder, Chief Investment Officer of strategy for BNP
Paribas.
"There is an argument that if they lower it now at a later
date they could raise it again, so you would just replace one
source of uncertainty with another."
While yields on 10-year Treasury notes were a
tick lower at 2.8478 percent on Wednesday, that is up from just
1.62 percent back in May before the Fed first raised the spectre
of tapering.