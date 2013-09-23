* China PMI rises to six-month high of 51.2, beats
expectations
* Euro gets fleeting rise on Merkel victory, coalition still
needed
* European shares edge higher after choppy start, data
boosts
* Three Fed officials to speak, including influential Dudley
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Sept 23 Shares and the euro trod water
on Monday as an election triumph for Angela Merkel and upbeat
euro zone and Chinese data helped balance renewed concerns about
the Federal Reserve's policy stance.
Merkel's resounding win in Sunday's German elections, seen
as an endorsement of her steady leadership during the euro zone
crisis, was followed by forward-looking euro zone and Chinese
PMI data both showing further signs of a pick-up.
Markit's September euro zone Flash Composite Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to 52.1 from last month's 51.5, its
highest since June 2011 and beating expectations for 51.9 as new
orders hit their fastest pace in over two years.
Stock markets struggled for direction, however, put off by
Friday's comments from a top Fed policymaker who hinted the U.S.
central bank may not wait too much longer to phase out its huge
stimulus programme. The Fed surprised markets by not starting
the process this month.
European shares on the FTSEurofirst 300 were little
changed at 1,261.75 by midday, with a quiet start to the week
expected on Wall Street after some sharp losses
on Friday. World and European stocks hit a
five-year high last week.
Merkel's victory gave the euro only the briefest of lifts,
as she will still need a new coalition partner to rule, a deal
that could take around a month to carve out.
But Nick Beecroft, chairman and senior market analyst for
Saxo Bank capital markets, said Merkel's election win was "a
ringing endorsement" for efforts to preserve the euro.
"The positive thing for the euro is that it is 99 percent
certain we will have a grand coalition that will be able to
change the (German) constitution if needed to allow euro bonds.
"This won't happen overnight but I expect it to gradually
come onto the agenda," he added.
Having initially gained a quarter of a U.S. cent to $1.3555
, the common currency last traded at $1.3511. Against the
yen, it eased to 133.67 from an early 134.56, while
it inched down versus sterling to 1.1867 per pound.
That left the dollar index slightly up from where it
had traded in Asia at 80.416, but still not far from a
seven-month trough of 80.060 plumbed last week.
SECOND-GUESSING THE FED
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 1.2 percent on
Friday, while the S&P 500 Index eased 0.7 percent.
Some of the falls were attributed to comments from St. Louis
Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, who said it was
possible the Fed could start winding down its stimulus in
October, depending on economic data.
That was a surprise to most analysts, who had thought there
would not be enough fresh economic news by the Oct. 29-30
meeting to swing the Fed from its accommodative course.
Economists polled by Reuters expect a first cut to the Fed's $85
billion of monthly bond-buying in December.
Some clarity might come later on Monday, when three Fed
officials are speaking, among them New York Fed President
William Dudley. He is thought to be close to Chairman Ben
Bernanke and to speak for the dovish majority of voting members.
"We think the hurdle for tightening in December is somewhat
high, and thus believe that the time frame for tapering has most
likely been pushed back all the way to March," said Michelle
Girard, chief economist at RBS.
Even the thought the Fed might start tapering in October
jolted commodity markets, leaving gold down at $1,323.14 an
ounce, from Thursday's peak of $1,374.54. Copper futures
were off 1.2 percent.
Brent crude oil was steady at $109.20 a barrel,
while U.S. crude was also flat at $104.90.
REALPOLITIK
Europe's bond markets were little changed after the German
elections, with German Bunds and most euro zone
periphery debt faltering after a positive start.
While Merkel won a landslide personal victory, the election
result was not as clear-cut as she might have wanted. Her
conservatives appeared just short of the votes needed to rule on
their own, while current coalition partner the Free Democrats
suffered a humiliating exit from parliament.
That left open the possibility of a "grand coalition" with
the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), who came a distant
second. In the past, establishing a coalition accord has taken
between four and eight weeks.
"The formation of a grand coalition could be a positive
outcome for the euro zone," said Peter Dragicevich, a currency
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"The SPD is in favour of further euro zone integration. As
such, a grand coalition may be more willing to work with the ECB
and euro zone governments to find a sustainable solution to the
issues plaguing the euro zone periphery."
He noted one of the SPD's policy proposals was the creation
of a European debt redemption fund funded by euro zone bonds.
CHINA
Some Asian markets had earlier started the week with
significant gains, thanks to a survey that showed a promising
pick up in Chinese export orders, another sign of stabilisation
in the world's second biggest economy.
The preliminary HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for
China climbed to 51.2 in September, from August's 50.1, with 10
out of 11 sub-indices up in the month. Dealers had looked for a
reading of around 50.9.
New export orders jumped to a 10-month peak of 50.8, the
first time in six months that exports have grown. Readings on
manufacturing across Europe are due later on Monday.
Shares in Shanghai gained 1.0 percent and Taiwan's
main index was up 0.9 percent. Australian shares
were down 0.5 percent and Japanese markets were closed for a
holiday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan dipped 0.1 percent on the day.
The upbeat China survey sent the Australian dollar
a quarter of a U.S. cent higher to $0.9422. China alone takes
around one-third of all Australia's exports, chiefly commodities
such as iron ore.