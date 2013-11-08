* Fed tapering talk may gain momentum if payroll data strong
* Euro steadies at 7-week low after ECB rate cut, French
downgrade
* European shares fall towards first fall in 5 weeks
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Nov 8 The dollar hovered off seven-week
highs on Friday as markets positioned for their monthly dose of
U.S. jobs data and reassessed the euro after the European
Central Bank's surprise rate cut and a credit downgrade for
France.
The euro steadied at $1.3420 after Standard & Poor's
lowering early on Friday of France to AA from AA+ had pushed it
overnight to its weakest level against the dollar in almost two
months and against sterling since January.
Coming sooner than markets had anticipated, Thursday's ECB
rate cut had delivered the initial punch to the single
currency's midriff, and investors were wary of further market
volatility if U.S. October non-farm payrolls due at 1330 GMT
come in strong.
Economists polled by Reuters expect 125,000 jobs to have
been added, although last month's 16-day U.S. government
shutdown may affect the figures.
A high reading could revive bets the Federal Reserve will
start scaling back its stimulus this year, especially after data
on Thursday showed the U.S. economy grew far quicker that
expected between July and September.
"I don't think the non-farm payrolls are going to have a
sustained market reaction," said Chris Turner, head of foreign
exchange strategy at ING. "People understand there are going to
be some distortions after the government shutdown.
"Were the dollar to sell off I don't think it would last too
long. We are listening to the ECB with great respect now with
regards to lower rates," he added.
Expectations of a strong payrolls reading had driven down
Asian share markets overnight after Wall Street suffered its
worst day since August, and European bourses were flirting with
their first weekly fall in five after a tough morning.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 extended losses
to be down 0.7 percent as London's FTSE and Frankfurt's
DAX fell 0.5 and 0.6 percent, and Paris's CAC 40
lost 0.8 percent as the S&P downgrade weighed.
Futures prices pointed to a minor rebound on Wall
Street but the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average are both
on course for weekly falls.
PRESSURE MOUNTS
French government bonds were also hit
by S&P's one-notch downgrade, although the ECB's cut in interest
rates helped German Bunds keep hold of most of
this week's gains.
"S&P's decision reflects the worries over French growth, and
the sentiment that government action is not enough," said
Philippe Waechter, head of economic research at Natixis Asset
Management in Paris.
Data showing China's exports rose more than expected in
October hardly eased investors' cautious mood, with the CSI300
index of leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share
listings falling to two-month lows.
MSCI's world share index, which tracks 45
countries, fell 0.2 percent and looked set for a loss of 1
percent on the week, while Japan's Nikkei average
dropped 0.9 percent. Both indexes hit their lowest levels in
about four weeks.
The dollar had strengthened on the U.S. GDP data, with its
index against a basket of major currencies hitting an eight-week
high of 81.46 on Thursday. It last stood flat on the day at
80.85 .
The dollar's strength suppressed oil prices, with Brent
crude hitting a four-month low of $103.22 a barrel.
Plentiful crude supplies, progress in talks over Iran's disputed
nuclear programme and a fall in China's crude imports all
weighed.
U.S. Treasuries maintained gains made after the ECB's rate
cut, with the 10-year bond yield standing at 2.6091 percent
, near this week's low.