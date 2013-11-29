* U.S. shares edge up, extending year-long rally
* Yen hits 5-year trough vs euro, 6-month low vs dollar
* Crude up from recent losses, Brent rallies
By Marc Jones and David Gaffen
LONDON/NEW YORK, Nov 29 A major index of world
equities rose to near a six-year high on Friday, helped by gains
in U.S. stocks, on faith in an improving global economy and
support from central banks, while U.S. crude oil rebounded from
recent declines.
The U.S. stock market rose in light trading in what will be
an abbreviated session following Thursday's Thanksgiving
holiday. The S&P 500 has gained 27 percent so far in 2013, with
the seasonally strong month of December to come.
Retail stocks were in focus on the traditionally busy
shopping day for U.S. stores known as Black Friday.
"There's nothing to trade on today, but the market is in a
momentum story and the rally doesn't seem to be running out of
steam," said Robert Russell, president of Russell & Co in
Fairborn, Ohio.
The MSCI All-World Index gained 0.25 percent
to 402.90, hitting a level not seen since Jan. 2, 2008.
Oil rallied, putting Brent crude on target for its
biggest monthly gain since August, while U.S. light sweet crude
gained $1.41 to $93.71 a barrel after recent declines that have
widened the spread between London's Brent contract and U.S.
crude. An explosion at an army depot in southern Libya kept
supply disruptions in traders' minds, and Brent rose 40 cents to
$111.26.
Prices for U.S. Treasuries dipped slightly in subdued
trading, with investors looking ahead to data next week. The
benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped 6/32 in
price to yield 2.7571 percent. The market is scheduled to close
early at 2 p.m. Eastern time (1900 GMT).
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.92 points,
or 0.37 percent, at 16,156.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.58 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,812.81. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.25 points, or 0.53
percent, at 4,066.00.
In the currency market, the euro rose against the
dollar to $1.3614. The dollar edged higher to 102.30 against the
yen in light volume.
Investors have been using the yen as a funding currency for
carry trades with the Bank of Japan committed to keeping
ultra-loose monetary policy to shore up growth. That is in
contrast to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is moving toward
unwinding its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying campaign.
The yen is down almost 18 percent versus the euro this year,
while it is off 15 percent against the greenback and is also set
for its biggest one-month fall since January. The Nikkei
meanwhile, has rallied 50 percent this year.
European shares were near a 5-1/2 year high and
heading for a seventh week in positive territory out of the last
eight in a relaxed end to the month.
London's FTSE, Madrid's IBEX and Frankfurt's
Dax all inched up.
Standard and Poor's stripped the Netherlands of its prized
AAA grade, blaming its worsening growth prospects, but the bond
market reaction was muted with Dutch debt prices
rose slightly despite the bad news.
Tokyo's Nikkei notched its best November since 2005 despite
some late profit-taking in Asia, as the yen, at a five-year low
against the euro and a six-month low versus the
dollar, boosted hopes for its big exporting firms.
Gold rose 1.3 percent to $1,254 an ounce, but the
commodity has been under pressure throughout the year, driven by
worries over the U.S. Fed eventually scaling back its stimulus.