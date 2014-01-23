* European markets lifted by strong German-led euro zone
PMI's
* Chinese manufacturing survey disappoints, index drops to
49.6
* Shanghai shares soften, Australian dollar, metals takes a
hit
* Sterling strengthened, Canadian dollar dented by rate
outlooks
By Marc Jones
LONDON, Jan 23 Investors looked to euro zone
data to lift their spirits on Thursday after surprisingly soft
Chinese manufacturing figures hit commodity-linked currencies
and other growth-sensitive assets in Asia.
Euro zone-wide purchasing manager data, led by another
impressive performance by Germany, supported the recent hopes
that the bloc is finally putting the worst of its debt crisis
worries behind it.
European shares were virtually unchanged near 5-1/2 year
highs in early deals, with the better than expected PMI data
offset by China's first drop in factory activity in six months.
China's flash Markit/HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
fell to 49.6 in January, from December's 50.5, suggesting a mild
slowdown at the end of 2013 has continued into the new year.
"The weak flash PMI will inevitably inflame China slowdown
worries, but this is only one data point," said Linus Yip, a
strategist with First Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.
"If more data start to also show a deeper slowdown, Beijing
may be forced to stimulate in order to maintain a stable basis
for growth that they need to execute reforms."
Shanghai shares slipped 0.5 percent, leading MSCI's
all-world index to its biggest fall in over a
week.
In Europe the benchmark FTSEurofirst 300 dipped 0.1
percent early on despite gains in the euro zone periphery, but
then turned marginally positive as stronger data lifted the
mood.
Industrial morale data from France came in steady alongside
the brighter French and German PMI numbers
, teeing investors up nicely for the more
comprehensive euro zone-wide figures.
The euro zone composite PMI jumped to 53.2 in January, from
52.1, led mostly by the strength in Germany. The numbers were
well above forecast also came alongside a round of unemployment
figures.
"We remain highly overweight (on European equities), the
only thing is we look for profit taking in due time but it is
not the moment," said Didier Duret, Chief Investment Officer at
ABN Amro.
The euro, which has dropped almost 2 percent over the
last three weeks, bounded up almost a full cent to $1.3620 after
the initial flurry of French and German data.
The Swiss franc was also looking more attractive
after its government announced plans to force banks to hold more
capital.
CRACKED CHINA
The currency worst hit by the weak Chinese data was the
Australian dollar, which shed a third of a U.S. cent to $0.8795
as speculators sold it as a liquid proxy for growth in
the Asian region.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
also lost 1.1 percent, while Australia's main
index dropped 1 percent.
Japan's Nikkei surrendered early gains to be down
0.5 percent on the day. The news from Japan had been better,
with a Reuters survey of business sentiment improving for a
third straight month in January to reach a high last seen in
2010 as optimists far outnumbered pessimists.
For other currencies, it was all about central bank
expectations. Sterling held firm at $1.6562 having
surged after a sharp fall in UK unemployment stoked speculation
the Bank of England would have to bring forward the day when it
starts hiking interest rates.
Across the Atlantic, the Canadian dollar fell further in the
wake of the Bank of Canada's warning that it was growing more
concerned about low inflation, leaving the door wide open to a
cut in interest rates there.
COMMODITY GLOOM
In commodity markets, the Chinese data led to a general
softness in prices. Growth-attuned industrial metals zinc
, aluminium and copper were hardest hit.
Gold lost also ground after its repeated failure to break
above key technical resistance at $1,260 an ounce prompted
investors to take profits. Spot gold was off at $1,235.40
per ounce, leaving behind Monday's peak of $1,259.85.
Crude oil eased after an industry report showed a sharp rise
in crude stockpiles in the U.S. - the world's biggest oil
consumer. U.S. crude oil futures dipped 24 cents to
$96.49 a barrel, after jumping more than a dollar overnight.
Brent oil for March delivery lost 20 cents to $108.07.