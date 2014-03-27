(Updates)
By Natsuko Waki
LONDON, March 27 The euro fell against the
dollar on Thursday and peripheral European government bond
yields hit their lowest levels in years as speculation grew that
the European Central Bank will ease monetary policy soon.
U.S. Treasury yields rose, U.S. stock futures pointed to a
weaker open and European shares slipped after data showed the
U.S. economy expanded at 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter,
weaker than a consensus estimate for 2.7 percent.
Emerging market stocks were steady while Ukraine's sovereign
government bonds rose after the International Monetary Fund said
it had agreed a $14-18 billion bailout for the country.
In Europe, the focus was on whether the euro zone's central
bank might act to bolster a slow economic recovery.
ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said earlier this
week negative interest rates were an option to temper euro
strength, and that buying loans and other assets from banks to
support the bloc was not out of the question.
The comments surprised investors, given the long-held
resistance to quantitative easing of the powerful German central
bank headed by Weidmann.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on the same day that the ECB
stood ready to act if inflation slipped lower than it expected.
"It's obvious that the comments from the ECB have been
fuelling expectations of the ECB doing more going forward ...
and the fact that they are coming from Weidmann gives a bit more
weight," said Jussi Hiljanen, chief fixed income strategist at
SEB in Stockholm.
The euro fell 0.15 percent to $1.3759 and hit a
three-week low against the pound. The dollar meanwhile
rose 0.1 percent against a basket of currencies.
Spanish 10-year yields hit a new eight-year low
of 3.271 percent and Italian yields an 8-1/2 year
low of 3.327 percent, while Portuguese yields shrank
fell to a four-year low of 4.091 percent.
All of these countries were at the leading edge of the euro
zone debt crisis before the region's fortunes began to improve.
Italy's 10-year government bonds are the best performing asset
so far this year after gold and commodities. (link.reuters.com/pat75v)
The MSCI world equity index was steady on
the day, with European stocks were down around
0.2 percent.
Technology shares sharply fell on Wall Street on Wednesday,
led by Facebook and King Digital Entertainment,
the maker of the wildly popular "Candy Crush Saga" game.
King's stock fell 15.6 percent to close at $19 in its
trading debut on Wednesday after the initial public offering
valued the company at about $6 billion.
In emerging markets, stocks were steady while
currencies held near multi-week highs against the dollar, buoyed
by Chinese stimulus hopes and stable U.S. yields.
Ukraine's sovereign government bonds rose 1-2 cents on the
dollar. The IMF hopes the aid package will unlock further
credits to reach a total of $27 billion over the next two years,
helping Ukraine meet debt payments after the upheaval which
culminated in Russia annexing the Crimea region.
U.S. crude oil rose 0.8 percent to $101.06 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Catherine
Evans)