(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Susan Fenton; To read Reuters Global Investing Blog click here; for the MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope; for Hedge Fund Blog Hub click on blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub)