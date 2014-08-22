* Dollar index touches 2014 high * European shares wobble as Russia convey enters Ukraine * Treasuries yields rise (Adds dollar gains, Wall Street open; changes dateline; previous LONDON) By Michael Connor NEW YORK, Aug 22 The high-flying dollar moved higher again on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the worrisome U.S. labor markets requires policymakers to move cautiously when eyeing interest rate hikes. The U.S. dollar index, which values the greenback against a basket of a half dozen major currencies, was up 0.31 percent after reaching a new 2014 high of 82.413. The euro was off 0.35 percent against the dollar at $1.323. Tensions over Ukraine increased and blunted a European stocks run-up, and U.S. Treasury yields edged up as Yellen spoke at a central bankers meeting in Wyoming. U.S. stocks were mixed in morning trading. The labor market is still bruised from the Great Recession and the Fed should move cautiously in determining when interest rates should rise, Yellen said. The jobless rate has fallen more quickly than expected, but Yellen said the economic disruption of the last five years has left millions of U.S. workers sidelined, discouraged or stuck in part-time jobs - facts not captured in the unemployment rate alone. In such an environment "there is no simple recipe for appropriate policy," Yellen said, arguing for a "pragmatic" approach that allows officials room to evaluate data as it arrives without committing to a preset policy path. At the same time, she said the labor market may in fact be tighter than it seems and the Fed may have to raise rates sooner and faster than expected. Higher interest rates tend to boost the allure of the dollar as they raise the yield on some U.S. assets. "On balance, the speech was a very gradual and nuanced move away from Yellen's overtly dovish policy stance in the past toward a more balanced view on the economy and on monetary policy," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. On Wall Street, which was flat ahead of Yellen's speech, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 14.39 points, or 0.08 percent, at 17,025.10. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.34 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,990.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.56 points, or 0.12 percent, at 4,537.66. European shares were heading for their biggest weekly gain since February but dipped 0.33 percent after a Russian convoy of aid trucks entered eastern Ukraine without Kiev's permission. Fears the conflict would worsen before next week's meeting between Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko boosted safe-haven assets, but not enough to distract markets from the main focus of when cheap and easy credit is likely to come to an end. News the Red Cross was also not moving into Ukraine with the Russian trucks as planned triggered stock selling in London, Frankfurt and Paris. Shares in Moscow tumbled about 1.5 percent to bring this week's rally to an abrupt halt, and the rouble also fell. Asian share markets had hitched a ride overnight on another record close for Wall Street to end at a six-and-half-year high. Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose, with the bellwether 10-year note rate at 2.419 percent from 2.409 at Thursday's close. In contrast, worries about the euro zone slipping toward deflation and near-zero growth pinned German 10-year government bond yields firmly below 1 percent on Friday. In commodities trading, spot gold rose 0.16 percent to $1,276 an ounce, after losing 1.3 percent on Thursday as rate rise expectations sent it plowing through key support levels to a two-month low. Copper, finely tuned to China's fortunes, was near a seven-week high. Oil eased as the strong dollar and plentiful supplies continued to pressure prices. October Brent crude was down 32 cents to $102.31 a barrel. U.S. crude was down 83 cents at $93.13 a barrel (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)