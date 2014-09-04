* ECB shocks with further cuts to all main interest rates
* France, Germany, other major European averages gain ground
* Euro dips below $1.30 for first time in 14 months
(Adds New York open, ECB policy details)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Stock markets gained and the
euro sank on Thursday after the European Central Bank
unexpectedly cut already ultra-low interest rates and detailed
plans to start buying loans and bonds next month to prop up the
continent's struggling economy.
Faced with signs of further deterioration in the euro zone's
prospects, the central bank cut major interest rates by another
10 basis points to new record lows, putting its deposit rate
further into negative territory.
The euro zone flatlined in the second quarter of the year
and the Ukraine crisis is weighing heavily on business
confidence.
An index of European shares jumped nearly 1 percent
, while the euro sank to a 14-month low against
the dollar of $1.2994 before climbing back some to $1.3018, yet
still off 1 percent for the day.
"The fact that the ECB is taking aggressive action to tackle
its own maladies is likely to help risk markets in the U.S. such
as equties and hurt bond markets," said Aaron Kohli, interest
rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
ECB President Mario Draghi told reporters the bank would buy
broad portfolios of simple and transparent asset-backed
securities and of euro-denominated covered bonds from October.
Taken together with the ECB's new long-term loans to banks,
to be offered for the first time later this month "the
newly-decided measures ... will have a sizeable impact on our
balance sheet", Draghi said.
It's a surprise. Euro/dollar is getting slammed. The DAX
should go up from here," said Darren Courtney-Cook, head of
trading at Central Markets Investment Management.
Spanish, French and Portuguese stocks all gained over a full
percentage point , while Germany's DAX
rose 0.2 percent.
The ECB also cut its main refinancing rate to 0.05 percent
from 0.15 percent previously and drove the overnight deposit
rate deeper into negative territory, now charging banks 0.20
percent to park funds with it.
Wall Street opened higher, the dollar jumped, and U.S.
government bonds were mixed with the yield on the 30-year
Treasury touching a daily high of 3.2 percent. It was
last at 3.17 percent, off 11/32 in price.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.22 points or
0.25 percent, to 17,121.5, the S&P 500 gained 4.64 points
or 0.23 percent, to 2,005.36 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.66 points or 0.3 percent, to 4,586.22.
The dollar index was up 0.556 percent to a new 2014
peak of 83.456.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is on the verge of halting its own
programme of bond-buying, encouraged by a steady stream of
reasonably encouraging signs on jobs and growth on the other
side of the Atlantic.
But the jury is still very much out on when it can raise
interest rates. The ADP jobs report on Thursday showed private
payroll growth of 204,000, a bit less than anticipated, but in
line with expectations for Friday's U.S. jobs data out of the
Labor Department. Economists are expecting payroll growth of
225,000 jobs.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)