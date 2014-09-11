* Overnight poll shows more Scots favour staying in UK
* Global equities edge up, also supported by U.S. gains
* China inflation data shows cooling, scope for further
easing
* U.S dollar hits highs against Yen
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 11 European shares edged up and
sterling rose from multi-month lows on Thursday after a poll
showing most Scots intend to vote against independence next week
alleviated concerns over the United Kingdom's future.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.1
percent, with UK financial stocks with strong business ties to
Scotland - such as insurer Standard Life and Royal Bank
of Scotland - outperforming.
Sterling was up by 0.2 percent at $1.6242, having
recovered on Wednesday from $1.6051, its lowest since
mid-November last year, after the latest Survation poll was
released. The euro eased 0.2 percent to 79.560 pence
, below a three-month high of 80.66 pence struck on
Wednesday.
The poll on behalf of the Daily Record newspaper showed 47
percent intending to vote "Yes" to independence and 53 percent
against. Other recent surveys had put the rival campaigns
neck-and-neck.
The latest Scottish survey also impacted Spanish bond
yields, which fell since the poll was seen as lessening the risk
that a breakaway Scotland could embolden a similar bid by
Spain's wealthy Catalonia region.
Brian Hennessey, portfolio manager of the Alpine Dynamic
Dividend Fund, said that while the Scotland vote was creating
some near-term uncertainty, the broader global economic backdrop
remained reassuring for markets.
"The macroeconomic backdrop is favorable, with the labour
market improving steadily in places like the U.S, Germany and
the UK," said Hennessey.
DOLLAR RISES AGAINST YEN
The dollar looked strong across the board, trading at 84.257
against a basket of major currencies, near a 14-month
high of 84.519 reached on Tuesday. It is on track for a ninth
consecutive week of gains - its longest winning streak since
1997 - as expectations grow that the U.S. Federal Reserve might
raise interest rates next year.
Stock markets further afield also edged up on Thursday, with
the MSCI World Index, which tracks stocks from
developed economies, gaining 0.1 percent.
Hennessey said efforts by major central banks to prop up the
global economy would continue to support equities. Even though
the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates
soon, the European Central Bank has slashed rates to record lows
and undertaken extra economic stimulus measures.
"We have an overweight stance on European equities in the
longer term because on a relative valuation basis it remains
more attractive relative to the U.S., the more positive policy
stance from the ECB is also likely to support prices," added
James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts.
U.S. stocks ended higher overnight, which helped underpin
Asian stock markets. Japan's Nikkei stock average added
0.8 percent to close at an eight-month high.
Chinese consumer prices cooled more than expected in August,
up 2.0 percent from a year earlier, missing market expectations
for 2.2 percent and down from 2.3 percent in July.
However, the China data provided more evidence of economic
slowdown and some economists said Beijing might announce fresh
stimulus measures.
The Chinese inflation data pushed London copper prices to
their lowest level in almost three months, while gold also
traded near a three-month low.
"The comfortable inflation figure will provide sufficient
room for the central bank to loosen its monetary policy. The
possibility of an interest rate cut cannot be ruled out in
coming months," said Li Huiyong, economist at Shenyin & Wanguo
Securities in Shanghai.
Brent crude fell to a 17-month low below $98 a barrel on
Thursday, down for the sixth straight session as worries over
ample supply and weak demand outweighed concerns that conflict
in the Middle East could curb oil production.
