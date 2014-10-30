* Dollar, yields jump after Fed ends QE
* Global equity markets mixed
* Fed statement more hawkish than markets had expected
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK, Oct 30 Global equity markets were
mixed on Thursday while the dollar surged to a three-week high
and government bond yields rose, one day after the U.S. Federal
Reserve announced the end of its six-year bond-buying stimulus
program.
The Fed, as expected, said it would no longer add to its
holdings of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities,
effectively ending a program that at its peak pumped $85 billion
a month into the financial system to hold interest rates down
and boost the flagging economy.
Less expected was the Fed's expression of confidence in the
U.S. recovery, despite global growth concerns, which prompted
financial markets to rethink the growing consensus that the
Fed's first interest rate hike would be late in 2015.
The Fed did note in its statement Wednesday after a two-day
meeting that overnight borrowing costs would remain near zero
for a "considerable time."
"The tone in the statement was relatively more hawkish than
had been anticipated," said Mohannad Aama, managing director of
Beam Capital Management LLC in New York. "The FX markets have
concluded an interest rate hike is going to happen probably
sooner rather than later."
The dollar jumped 0.3 percent against a basket of six
major currencies and rose 0.2 percent against the euro to
$1.2602. The two-year U.S. bond yield on Wednesday posted its
biggest one-day rise in almost four years.
MSCI's index of equities in 45 countries
fell 0.4 percent. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of leading companies fell 0.2 percent in a volatile
session.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield rose
10/32 in price to yield 2.2835 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.19 points,
or 0.38 percent, to 17,038.5, the S&P 500 lost 5.06
points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,977.24 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 19.32 points, or 0.42 percent, to 4,529.90.
Visa Inc jumped 8 percent as the biggest boost to both
the Dow and S&P 500 a day after it reported adjusted earnings
that topped expectations, and said the mobile payment industry
would be a "great driver" for business.
Gold fell to a three-week low just above $1,200 an ounce
, pressured by the strong dollar. Oil also fell, with U.S.
and Brent crude futures down more than 1 percent to $81.02 and
$86.20 a barrel, respectively.
Brazil surprised markets late on Wednesday by hiking
interest rates, a bold move that signals President Dilma
Rousseff may make market-friendly policy changes after her
narrow re-election victory on Sunday.
The rate hike could give the Brazilian real a further
lift. It fell to a nine-year low against the dollar on Monday
after Rousseff defeated market-friendly challenger Aecio Neves,
but pared losses as some of the pessimism faded.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)