LONDON Feb 19 A Greek proposal to extend its
bailout and not to undermine agreed fiscal targets lifted
European stocks to seven-year highs on Thursday and cut
government borrowing costs across the euro zone, even though
Germany rejected it.
Despite the German rejection, Greece's wording of a document
seen by Reuters appeared to go substantially toward the position
taken by euro zone finance ministers in early negotiations. That
reassured investors a deal was not far away.
Ten-year bond yields in Spain, Italy and Portugal -- the
countries most vulnerable to the Greek crisis -- fell 5-7 basis
points to 1.54 percent, 1.56 percent
and 2.27 percent, respectively.
They were little changed after a German finance ministry
spokesperson said the proposal did not correspond to criteria
agreed by the Eurogroup on Monday.
The broader FTSEurofirst 300 index was up a touch
at 1516.30 after reaching a seven-year high of 1.517.98 points
when the Greek proposal was reported and a low of 1,504.03
before that. U.S. stock market futures were steady.
"We should now get a definitive agreement soon," Rabobank
rate strategist Lyn Graham Taylor said.
Greece's main stock market index rose 1.1 percent and
banking stocks rose 5.8 percent. Greek 10-year bond
yields fell 38 basis points to 10.05 percent.
The Greek request for a six-month extension to its euro zone
loan agreement came as it was weeks away from running out of
cash. Crucially, Greece agreed the extension would be monitored
by the EU Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund -- a retreat by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who
had vowed to end cooperation with "troika" inspectors.
The euro held steady, after gaining against the
dollar on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve
meeting in January showed Fed officials were concerned about
hiking interest rates too soon <0#FF:>. The dollar fell after
the minutes but was broadly stable on Thursday.
"The minutes were a bit on the dovish side compared to what
the market was looking for, so we saw the dollar coming under
some initial pressure as a result of that, but I don't think
that changes the bigger picture," said Ian Stannard, head of
European FX sales at Morgan Stanley in London.
"While the Fed has the potential to generate some short-term
volatility, we think the growth picture is the important thing
and that is why we still believe we're in a dollar bullish
environment."
Ten-year U.S. T-note yields were flat at 2.07
percent, having fallen after the minutes.
In oil markets, benchmark Brent crude futures for
April were down $1.52 at $59.01 a barrel after another big
weekly build in U.S. crude inventories and a possible rise in
Saudi output.
In Asia, Japanese stocks hit 15-year highs.
