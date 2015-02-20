LONDON Feb 20 World stocks fell from five-month
highs on Friday and the euro weakened before a meeting of euro
zone finance ministers that could put Greece on its way to
exiting the euro zone.
European equity markets were a touch higher, however
, and U.S. stock futures indicated a firmer
open on Wall Street , as investors focused
on signs of economic improvement across the developed world
.
Data on Friday showed robust private-sector growth in France
and Germany and an extended run of strong company earnings.
European stocks were just off Thursday's seven-year highs,
when it seemed international lenders would approve a Greek
proposal for extending its loan agreement. But Germany, the euro
zone's main paymaster, rejected the plan.
Friday's meeting is due to start at 1400 GMT in Brussels,
and diplomatic efforts are afoot to avert a breakdown that could
cause turmoil in world markets.
Germany's European Commission member, Guenther Oettinger,
raised hopes for a deal when he said another meeting of euro
zone leaders might be needed next week to reach an agreement.
Greece needs financial support to remain solvent beyond late
March, but it rejects any bailout extension that would maintain
previously agreed austerity measures. Over 1 billion euros fled
Greek banks in the past two days on fears of a euro zone exit
.
The euro fell for a third consecutive day, losing 0.4
percent to $1.1318 against the dollar, which got a boost
from better-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers. Against sterling,
the euro hit a seven-year low of 73.40 pence.
"It's really all about Greece," said David Madden, market
analyst at the IG brokerage. "The fact that Germany voiced their
objections on the Greek application to extend their loans wasn't
entirely shocking, and this back-and-forth will continue right
up until the deadline."
Most observers, including Madden, expect a last-minute deal
to prevent a disorderly exit by Greece from the euro zone. That
is reflected in bond markets across the lower-rated southern
European countries.
Even Greek bonds rose across the curve, with 10-year yields
down a quarter percent, according to Tradeweb.
Spanish and Italian 10-year yields also inched lower
.
"The market remains relatively nervous, but clearly the
recent (developments) in peripheral debt markets and also in
stocks at the moment favours a positive outcome," said Patrick
Jacq, a European rates strategist at BNP Paribas.
ECONOMIC CHEER
Anxiety over Greece was countered by signs of economic
improvement in the euro zone. Purchasing managers indices (PMI)
on Friday showed France's private sector growing at the fastest
rate in 3 1/2 years. German PMIs also suggested solid growth in
the first quarter.
Japan, meanwhile, has emerged from recession, data this week
showed.
All that has boosted world stock markets, with MSCI's world
equity index on track for its third straight
week of gains and Japanese stocks at 15-year highs on Friday.
U.S. indexes are also near record highs .
European company earnings paint a relatively cheerful
picture, with over half the results beating forecasts. Fourth-
quarter earnings are expected to grow 19.5 percent, which would
make it the best quarter in 3 1/2 years.
Shares in French mining group Eramet jumped 9.6
percent after it reported better-than-expected results. Standard
Life rose 2.5 percent.
Nav Banwait, chief strategist at Thames Capital Markets,
said markets were reckoning on a resolution on the Greek issue
and were likely to push higher when that was achieved.
"In the short term, we may be consolidating around these
levels, but in the medium term, the markets look strong,"
Banwait added.
