By Sujata Rao
LONDON Feb 20 European share markets hovered
near seven-year highs on Friday as investors grew more confident
that euro zone finance ministers would reach a deal that would
allow Greece to receive funding and stay in the euro zone.
U.S. stock futures indicated a slightly firmer opening on
Wall Street, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index closing in on the
all-time high touched 15 years ago
as investors also focused on signs of economic improvement
across the developed world.
Germany's DAX index hit a record high while
Europe's leading index and MSCI's world index
stayed just below seven-year highs and
five-month peaks respectively. The highs were reached on
Thursday when it seemed international lenders would approve a
Greek proposal for extending its loan agreement.
Germany rejected that plan but appears to have softened its
stance, with a spokeswoman saying the talks "would hopefully
lead to an agreement with Greece."
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told Reuters he was
certain his government's request for a six-month loan extension
would be accepted. The meeting is due to start
at 1400 GMT in Brussels.
"I think there is going to be a resolution on Greece. We're
not favouring the scenario of Greece exiting the euro zone,"
Thames Capital Markets' chief market strategist Nav Banwait
said.
Most observers, including Banwait, expect a last-minute deal
to prevent a disorderly exit by Greece from the euro zone. That
was reflected in bond markets across the lower-rated southern
European countries.
Greek bonds rose across the curve, with three-year yields
down 74 basis points to 16.39 percent, pulling
further away from highs above 22 percent struck last week.
Ten-year equivalents were 20 bps lower at 10.04 percent
.
Spanish and Italian 10-year yields inched lower
.
"The expectation that there will be an agreement eventually
is providing relief to Greece, and it also makes sense to have
peripheral markets outperforming," said Cyril Regnat, a
strategist at Natixis in Paris.
Greece needs financial support to remain solvent beyond late
March, but it rejects any bailout extension that would maintain
previously agreed austerity measures. Over 1 billion euros have
fled Greek banks in the past two days on fears of a euro zone
exit.
Currency markets stayed jittery, with the euro down for a
third consecutive day, losing 0.5 percent to $1.1365
against the dollar, which got a boost from better-than-expected
U.S. jobs numbers. Against sterling, the euro hit a seven-year
low of 73.40 pence.
The Danish crown hit a three-week low to the euro on talk of
intervention by the central bank, which wants a weaker currency[
ID:nL5N0VU28N]
ECONOMIC CHEER
Anxiety over Greece was countered by signs of economic
improvement in the euro zone. Purchasing managers indices (PMI)
on Friday showed France's private sector growing at the fastest
rate in 3 1/2 years while German PMIs suggested solid growth in
the first quarter.
Japan, meanwhile, has emerged from recession, data this week
showed.
All that has boosted world stock markets, with MSCI's world
equity index on track for its third straight
week of gains and Japanese stocks at 15-year highs on Friday.
U.S. indexes are also near record highs .
European company earnings paint a relatively cheerful
picture, with over half the results beating forecasts. Fourth-
quarter earnings are expected to grow 19.5 percent, which would
make it the best quarter in 3 1/2 years.
For the S&P 500, earnings for the quarter are up 6.5 percent
from a year ago, above a Jan. 1 estimate for 4.2 percent growth,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
"In the short term, we may be consolidating around these
levels, but in the medium term, the markets look strong,"
Banwait of Thames Capital Markets added.
