* German 7-year debt goes sub-zero for first time
* Looming ECB bond-buying, Fed chair comments in focus
* Equities more mixed, though global stocks still near highs
* Raft of corporate earnings keep Europe flat
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Feb 26 German seven-year bond yields
fell below zero for the first time ever on Thursday, as
investors positioned themselves for an extended era of cheap
money ahead of the European Central Bank's looming bond-buying
scheme.
Central banks' battle to keep cash flowing into the
financial system has driven other core European government bond
yields into or close to negative territory.
That has pushed investors into higher-yielding equities,
which remained near all-time highs on Thursday despite a mixed
performance.
Bets that a U.S. rate hike might come later than expected,
triggered by comments by Fed chair Janet Yellen this week, have
also pushed bond yields lower.
The new record low of -0.003 percent for German seven-year
sovereign bonds came after Germany sold its first
five-year debt with negative yields on Wednesday and after Irish
borrowing rates fell below 1 percent for the first time.
There was also good news from Germany on consumer morale,
which rose to its highest level in more than 13 years heading
into March as low oil prices fed through to households.
U.S. Treasuries prices had risen modestly on Wednesday
following two days of testimony from Yellen, which traders
interpreted as suggesting the Fed could hike rates later than
mid-year.
"The massive liquidity on the market has been pushing yields
down," said Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni.
The MSCI All-Country World global share index
ticked up 0.1 percent, though Asian shares
slipped back from a five-month high and European shares opened
flat.
Corporate updates in Europe from blue chips including
Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Allianz and Deutsche
Telekom left the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
up 0.1 percent.
About two thirds of the way into Europe's earnings season,
55 percent of companies have met or beaten profit forecasts.
Overall, fourth-quarter earnings are expected to grow by 19.5
percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, which would be
Europe's best season in 3-1/2 years.
The financial sector was also in focus after Asia-focused
bank Standard Chartered said former JPMorgan
investment bank boss Bill Winters will take over as chief
executive in June. The bank's shares were up 1.4 percent.
Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland fell 2 percent,
meanwhile, after reporting a 2014 loss of 3.5 billion pounds.
Emerging markets got support from Yellen's
comments and a steadier U.S. dollar, with the Russian up
for the third straight day.
Greek equities were down more than 2 percent, with
the country's fate in focus after it said on Wednesday it would
struggle to make debt repayments to the International Monetary
Fund and the European Central Bank this year.
In commodity markets, Brent crude fell towards $61 per
barrel after a rally in the previous session, as bulging U.S.
crude stockpiles offset indications of a demand recovery.
London copper prices neared a six-week peak and gold gained
for the second day on views of a U.S. rate-hike delay.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)