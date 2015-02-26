* German 7-year debt goes sub-zero for first time
* Looming ECB bond-buying, Fed chair comments in focus
* Raft of corporate earnings lift Europe higher
(Updates and adds quotes, background)
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Feb 26 Global equities set a new record
high and bond yields sank to fresh lows on Thursday as investors
positioned for an extended era of cheap money ahead of the
European Central Bank's looming bond-buying scheme.
There were also signs the euro zone economy may be turning a
corner as consumer morale picked up in the bloc's largest
economies and bank lending fell at a slower place.
Central banks' battle to keep cash flowing into the
financial system to avert a deflationary spiral has driven core
European government bond yields into or close to negative
territory, with German seven-year bond yields the latest to go
below zero for the first time on Thursday.
That has pushed investors ever deeper into higher-yielding
assets like equities and the MSCI All-Country World equity index
climbed to a new record high of 434.40 points.
Bets that a U.S. rate hike might come later than expected,
triggered by comments by Fed chair Janet Yellen this week, also
bolstered views that the environment of rock-bottom rates would
hold for the near future.
"We think central bank easing efforts will continue to
provide liquidity to the markets and expect that could help
drive flows into equities globally as investors search for
yield," said Mark Mobius, emerging markets fund manager at
Franklin Templeton.
A new record low of -0.003 percent for German seven-year
sovereign bonds came after Germany sold its first
five-year debt with negative yields on Wednesday and after Irish
borrowing rates fell below 1 percent for the first time.
There was also good news from Germany on consumer morale,
which rose to its highest level in more than 13 years heading
into March as low oil prices fed through to households.
On equity markets, Asian shares slipped back from a
five-month high, but in Europe corporate updates from blue chips
including Anheuser-Busch Inbev, Allianz and
Deutsche Telekom saw the pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 rise 0.3 percent.
About two thirds of the way into Europe's earnings season,
55 percent of companies have met or beaten profit forecasts.
Overall, fourth-quarter earnings are expected to grow by 19.5
percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, which would be
Europe's best season in 3-1/2 years.
The financial sector was also in focus after Asia-focused
bank Standard Chartered said former JPMorgan
investment bank boss Bill Winters will take over as chief
executive in June. The bank's shares were up 2 percent.
Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland fell 4 percent,
meanwhile, after the lender reported a 2014 loss of 3.5 billion
pounds.
Emerging markets got support from Yellen's
comments and a steadier U.S. dollar, with the Russian rouble
strengthening for the third straight day.
Greek equities were down more than 2 percent, with
the country's fate in focus after it said on Wednesday it would
struggle to make debt repayments to the International Monetary
Fund and the European Central Bank this year.
In commodity markets, Brent crude fell towards $61
per barrel after a rally in the previous session, as bulging
U.S. crude stockpiles offset indications of a demand recovery.
London copper prices neared a six-week peak and gold
gained for the second day on views of a U.S. rate-hike delay.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)