* German 7-year debt goes sub-zero for first time
* U.S. CPI in biggest drop since 2008; core inflation rises
(Adds U.S. market prices, commentary)
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Global equities declined on
Thursday after a mixed bag of U.S. economic indicators and a
pullback in oil prices dampened investor enthusiasm.
Major U.S. equities indexes were little changed, pressured
by a 1.6 percent drop in energy shares.
U.S. consumer prices in January posted their biggest drop
since 2008 as gasoline prices continued to tumble, while
underlying inflation rose modestly. The figures could give a
cautious Federal Reserve more room to hold off on raising
interest rates.
The MSCI All-Country World equity index was
down 0.18 percent after having hit a record high of 434.40
points earlier in the trading day.
U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower on Thursday, as debt
investors saw the rise in core CPI failing to bolster the case
for dovish Federal Reserve policy and as incoming supply weighed
on prices.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen, in testimony before Congress this
week, said the U.S. central bank would consider rate hikes on a
"meeting-by-meeting" basis.
"The way Yellen spelled it out, they're obviously looking at
inflation, and it's still a bit too low for them to raise
rates," said Justin Lederer, an analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in
New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.1 points, or
0.03 percent, to 18,218.47, the S&P 500 lost 2.46 points,
or 0.12 percent, to 2,111.4, and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.40 points, or 0.19 percent, to 4,976.54.
In Europe bond yields sank to fresh lows as investors
positioned for an extended era of cheap money ahead of the
European Central Bank's looming bond-buying scheme.
Central banks' battle to keep cash flowing into the
financial system to avert a deflationary spiral has driven core
European government bond yields into or close to negative
territory. German seven-year bond yields on Thursday fell below
zero for the first time.
Bets that a U.S. rate hike might come later than expected
also bolstered views that rock-bottom rates would remain for the
near future.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 rose 0.8 percent.
Greek equities were down 2 percent, with the country's
fate in focus after it said on Wednesday that it would struggle
to make debt repayments to the International Monetary Fund and
the European Central Bank this year.
The dollar rose 1 percent against a basket or currencies
after a two-day decline following data showing a rise in U.S.
durable goods orders.
The Russian rouble strengthened against the dollar
for a third straight day.
Oil prices fell, with Brent crude down 1.2 percent
and U.S. crude down 3.2 percent.
Gold prices rose 0.35 percent, rallying for a second day on
expectations that the Federal Reserve would push out its first
interest rate hike.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak and Sam Forgione in
New York and Lionel Laurent in London Editing by Leslie Adler)