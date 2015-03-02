* Europe shares dip off lows as Vivendi weighs
* China rate cut helps lift Asian equities, gold
* U.S. stocks seen opening modestly higher
* Dollar dips from 11-year peak vs basket
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, March 2 European shares slipped from
seven-year highs on Monday, weighed down by merger activity in
the telecoms sector, while Asian stocks edged up after China cut
interest rates at the weekend.
The dollar hit an 11-year high against a basket of
currencies on growing prospects of a rise in U.S. interest rates
from the U.S. Federal Reserve, before giving up the gains as
economic data lifted the euro.
U.S. stocks looked to be headed for a steady open, according
to index futures.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index
edged up at the open but lost steam and was last down 0.4
percent.
French media group Vivendi said on Friday it had
agreed to sell its remaining stake in the telecoms company
Numericable-SFR to Altice, whose shares were
up 6.5 percent.
But falls of 5 percent in Vivendi and 7 percent in Greek
banks pressured the market and outweighed any
beneficial impact of broadly upbeat euro zone data.
German manufacturing activity expanded further in February
as new orders rose, according to Markit's final purchasing
managers' index (PMI) for the month. Italy's Markit/ADACI PMI
showed the first expansion in activity for five months, but
French activity slowed further in February.
However, the numbers buoyed up the euro, which reversed
early losses to trade up 0.3 percent at $1.1288.
"This could well be coming from the data this morning, but
any rebounds at this point will be quite limited," said Ian
Stannard, head of European FX strategy with Morgan Stanley in
London.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar hit a peak not
seen since September 2003 before retreating. It was last
down 0.2 percent on the day. The dollar was up 0.2 percent at
119.72 yen.
China, which posted its slowest growth in decades in 2014,
on Saturday cut its benchmark lending and deposit rates.
A survey on Monday showed China's HSBC/Markit PMI had
climbed to 50.7 in February - its strongest since July - from
49.7 in January. An official survey released on Sunday showed
the factory sector had contracted for a second straight month in
February.
The rate cut helped push Australian shares 0.5
percent higher as shares in resources companies, which have
prospered on the back of Chinese demand, rose. The Shanghai
Composite Index closed up 0.8 percent
The impact in the rest of Asia was muted. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose
0.2 percent. Tokyo's Nikkei closed up 0.2 percent as the
yen lost ground against the dollar.
In euro zone government bond markets, Spanish, Italian and
Portuguese yields fell to record lows, as investors looked
forward to the start of the European Central Bank's quantitative
easing programme later this month. ECB policymakers meet in
Cyprus on Wednesday and Thursday.
ROUBLE WEAKER
Russia's rouble weakened to 62.2 to the dollar
, as the oil price fell and after the murder of
Boris Nemtsov, and prominent opposition leader and critic of the
Kremlin.
Brent crude fell nearly 2 percent to $61.40 a
barrel, due to dollar strength and a rise in Libyan oil output.
Expectations of demand from China lifted gold to a two-week
high. Spot gold later eased to $1,216.40 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash and Patrick Graham in
London, Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, Lidia Kelly and Vladimir
Abramov in Moscow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)