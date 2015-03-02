* Wall Street firms after February rally, Nasdaq hits 5,000
* China rate cut lifts Asia equities, gold
* Dollar index eases after touching 11-year peak
* Spanish, Italian yields fall to record lows before ECB QE
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. stock prices rose on
Monday, with the Nasdaq composite touching the 5,000-point mark
for the first time in 15 years, while the dollar hit an 11-year
high on expectations the Federal Reserve might raise interest
rates later this year.
Wall Street kicked off March on a high note after a stellar
February, when the benchmark S&P 500 Index registered its
best monthly gain since October 2011.
"After a strong February, you are seeing some money moving
into the stock market at the start of the month," said Lou
Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
Asian stocks ended higher after China cut interest rates
over the weekend, but European equities slipped from seven-year
highs hit on merger activity in the telecom sector.
China, which posted its slowest growth in decades in 2014,
on Saturday cut its benchmark lending and deposit rates.
Brent crude futures fell more than 2 percent in
London to about $61 a barrel after Iran said a deal on its
nuclear program could be reached this week if the West lifts
sanctions, which could boost the country's oil exports.
Gold steadied as investors cashed in gains after upbeat
Asian demand earlier lifted the metal to two-week highs.
Expectations the U.S. central bank might end its near-zero
interest rate policy as early as this summer remained despite
some data suggesting the world's biggest economy was losing some
momentum in early 2015.
In early trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 112.58 points, or 0.62 percent, at 18,245.28. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.27 points, or 0.35
percent, at 2,111.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
29.46 points, or 0.59 percent, at 4,992.98.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index
edged up at the open but lost steam and was last down 0.4
percent. A 5 percent fall in Vivendi shares and a 7
percent drop in Greek banks pressured the market and
outweighed any beneficial impact of broadly upbeat euro zone
data.
Tokyo's Nikkei ended up 0.15 percent.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar climbed to
its strongest level since September 2003 before retreating. It
was last up 0.09 percent.
The greenback was up 0.3 percent at 120.115 yen,
while the euro was flat against the dollar at $1.1199.
In the bond market, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese yields
fell to record lows as investors looked
forward to the start of the European Central Bank's quantitative
easing program later this month. ECB policymakers meet in Cyprus
on Wednesday and Thursday.
Yields on less risky 10-year U.S. and German
government debt rose to 2.057 percent and 0.340
percent, respectively.
Brent crude for April delivery was last down $1.22,
or down 1.9 percent, at $61.36 a barrel. U.S. crude was
last up $1.12, or 2.25 percent, at $50.88 per barrel.
Spot gold prices fell $3.90 to $1,208.65 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Stephenson, Atul Prakash and
Patrick Graham in London, Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo, Lidia
Kelly and Vladimir Abramov in Moscow; Editing by Kevin Liffey
and Dan Grebler)