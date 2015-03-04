* Euro zone PMI data fails to fuel rally
* Europe shares, core bond yields tick up
* Asia shares fall despite India rate cut, China data
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, March 4 Global equities pulled back from
recent record highs on Wednesday, with investors turning
cautious after underwhelming euro zone PMI data and ahead of
central bank meetings.
U.S. jobs data due Friday was also on investors' minds, with
the dollar index hitting an 11 1/2-year high, while the
euro crashed through support levels that have held for more than
a month. It hit a six-week low under pressure from the imminent
launch of the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.
The MSCI All Country World equity index
slipped 0.2 percent, with Asian shares lower overall despite
data showing a modest pick-up in China's services sector and a
surprise rate cut in India that boosted bonds and the rupee.
European markets were flat overall - with equities and bond
yields ticking up - after data showed price cutting and a weaker
currency were the main drivers of an acceleration in euro zone
business activity in February.
Markit's final composite purchasing managers' index (PMI)
came in slightly weaker than a preliminary estimate although
activity last month was at a seven-month high.
With major central banks at a crossroads as the ECB embarks
on bond buying to further lower interest rates and spur growth,
while the Federal Reserve is paving the way for a rate hike,
investors are focused on data points that could give clues to
the direction of future policy, especially the Fed's.
"Investors are turning a bit more cautious given the ECB
tomorrow (Thursday) as well as the U.S. payrolls (data) on
Friday," said Saxo Bank trader Andrea Tueni.
"It's not a surprise to see a pause in the rally; stocks
have been on fire since the start of the year, some people are
cashing in a bit."
India's central bank was the latest to surprise markets with
a rate cut, lowering its policy repo rate by 25
basis points to 7.5 percent on Wednesday. That was its second
inter-meeting cut this year on the back of easing inflation and
what it said was the "weak state" of parts of the economy.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index was
up 0.1 percent, with shares of Standard Chartered
hitting their highest level since October after the bank ruled
out plans to raise capital despite reporting a 25 percent slide
in annual pretax profits.
In commodities markets, Brent crude dipped but held
above $60 a barrel, supported by a rise in Saudi crude prices
and air strikes on facilities in Libya.
Gold prices edged higher after a two-day losing streak,
though the metal could remain under pressure due to expectations
of robust U.S. economic data and higher U.S. interest rates,
while London nickel held around a 14-month low.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Susan Fenton)