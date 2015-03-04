* Europe equities fall after regional PMI data

* Euro weakens ahead of expected details on ECB's bond program

* Dollar index rises to 11-1/2 year high ahead of U.S. jobs data (Updates with U.S. market action; changes dateline; previous LONDON)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, March 4 Stock prices around the world fell on Wednesday on profit-taking, while the euro dropped to an 11-1/2 year low ahead of a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers are expected to offer details on their bond purchase stimulus plan.

In early U.S. trading, the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 retreated further from the record highs set on Monday, while major gauges on top European and Japanese shares were below their multi-year peaks.

"Given the strength we've had in the equity markets since the beginning of February, we are transitioning into a sideways-trending market as investors digest the recent gains and look for greater clarity," said Terry Sandven, senior equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

Brent crude was just below $60 a barrel after Saudi Arabia's oil minister said he expected the oil market to stabilize after prices tumbled to a near six-year low in January.

The U.S. government's February payrolls report due on Friday is seen as the week's premier data. Further evidence of jobs and wage growth would support the notion the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as early as this summer.

A private report on U.S. jobs issued on Wednesday trimmed expectations of a robust February payroll figure. Payroll processor ADP said domestic companies added 212,000 workers last month, slightly less than forecast.

A separate report showed the U.S. services sector grew at a faster pace and added more workers in February.

Economists polled by Reuters projected total U.S. payrolls grew 240,000 in February, below January's 257,000 increase.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was flat at 2.12 percent, paring its earlier decline after the stronger-than-expected services sector data.

In early trading, the Dow was down 142.82 points, or 0.78 percent, at 18,060.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 16.12 points, or 0.76 percent, at 2,091.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.58 points, or 0.63 percent, at 4,948.32.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged up 0.4 percent to 1,551.37 after Markit's final euro zone composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) came in slightly weaker than a preliminary estimate.

Tokyo's Nikkei ended down 0.6 percent despite data showing a pick-up in China's services sector and a surprise rate cut in India.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 45 nations, slipped 0.7 percent to 428.16.

Lower stock prices moved in tandem with a weaker euro. It fell 0.8 percent to $1.1083 after touching $1.1073, the lowest since September 2003.

The single currency hit a near one-month low against the yen. It was last down 0.9 percent at 132.55 yen.

The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies , hitting an 11-1/2 year peak. It was last up 0.6 percent at 96.962. The greenback, however, was little changed against the yen at 119.70 yen.

Brent crude was last down $1.35, or down 2.21 percent, at $59.67 a barrel. U.S. crude was last off 50 cents, or 0.99 percent, at $50.00.

Spot gold prices rose $1.04 or 0.09 percent to $1,204.35 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Lionel Laurent, Blaise Robinson and Emelia Sithole-Matarise in London; Editing by Susan Fenton)