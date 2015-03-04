* Europe equities fall after regional PMI data
* Euro weakens ahead of expected details on ECB's bond
program
* Dollar index rises to 11-1/2 year high ahead of U.S. jobs
data
(Updates with U.S. market action; changes dateline; previous
LONDON)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 4 Stock prices around the world
fell on Wednesday on profit-taking, while the euro dropped to an
11-1/2 year low ahead of a European Central Bank meeting where
policymakers are expected to offer details on their bond
purchase stimulus plan.
In early U.S. trading, the Dow Jones industrial average and
Standard & Poor's 500 retreated further from the record highs
set on Monday, while major gauges on top European and Japanese
shares were below their multi-year peaks.
"Given the strength we've had in the equity markets since
the beginning of February, we are transitioning into a
sideways-trending market as investors digest the recent gains
and look for greater clarity," said Terry Sandven, senior equity
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
Brent crude was just below $60 a barrel after Saudi Arabia's
oil minister said he expected the oil market to stabilize after
prices tumbled to a near six-year low in January.
The U.S. government's February payrolls report due on Friday
is seen as the week's premier data. Further evidence of jobs and
wage growth would support the notion the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates as early as this summer.
A private report on U.S. jobs issued on Wednesday trimmed
expectations of a robust February payroll figure. Payroll
processor ADP said domestic companies added 212,000 workers last
month, slightly less than forecast.
A separate report showed the U.S. services sector grew at a
faster pace and added more workers in February.
Economists polled by Reuters projected total U.S. payrolls
grew 240,000 in February, below January's 257,000 increase.
The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was
flat at 2.12 percent, paring its earlier decline after the
stronger-than-expected services sector data.
In early trading, the Dow was down 142.82 points, or
0.78 percent, at 18,060.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 16.12 points, or 0.76 percent, at 2,091.66. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.58 points, or 0.63
percent, at 4,948.32.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index edged up
0.4 percent to 1,551.37 after Markit's final euro zone composite
purchasing managers' index (PMI) came in slightly weaker than a
preliminary estimate.
Tokyo's Nikkei ended down 0.6 percent despite data
showing a pick-up in China's services sector and a surprise rate
cut in India.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, slipped 0.7 percent to 428.16.
Lower stock prices moved in tandem with a weaker euro. It
fell 0.8 percent to $1.1083 after touching $1.1073, the
lowest since September 2003.
The single currency hit a near one-month low against the
yen. It was last down 0.9 percent at 132.55 yen.
The dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies
, hitting an 11-1/2 year peak. It was last up 0.6 percent
at 96.962. The greenback, however, was little changed against
the yen at 119.70 yen.
Brent crude was last down $1.35, or down 2.21
percent, at $59.67 a barrel. U.S. crude was last off 50
cents, or 0.99 percent, at $50.00.
Spot gold prices rose $1.04 or 0.09 percent to
$1,204.35 an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Lionel
Laurent, Blaise Robinson and Emelia Sithole-Matarise in London;
Editing by Susan Fenton)