* Euro slides through $1.11 before details of ECB QE
* Euro stocks inch up, world stocks steady near all-time
highs
* Italian, Spanish, Portuguese yields nestled at lows
* Dollar flexes muscles, oil at $60 a barrel, gold flat
* Lack of deal in Iran nuclear talks support crude oil
By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 5 The euro hit an 11 1/2-year low
against the dollar and European stocks nudged higher on
Thursday, as the European Central Bank prepared to lay out the
details of its impending 1 trillion-euro stimulus plan.
The common currency fell as low as $1.1026, its lowest since
September 2003, and the region's stock and periphery
bond markets gained as hopes for the ECB's policy
meeting in Cyprus lifted investors' spirits.
The slide in the euro came as the dollar continued to
rise on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve is heading for its
first rate increase in almost a decade this year.
For the last six weeks, the ECB has been working on how the
quantitative easing plan it sketched out in January will work,
amid lingering resistance from countries such as Germany and
technical issues that need ironing out.
"We want to know all the details that put the meat on the
bones of how they are actually going to do it," said Neil
Murray, head of pan-European fixed income at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
"Are they going to do it as any auction... will they look at
the full German curve but only out to five years on BBB-rated
countries, or will they be happy to look at 10-years on all
countries until they can't buy anymore?"
Euro zone borrowing costs held around record lows as traders
took positions before the ECB's 1330 GMT post-meeting news
conference.
As has been the case for a number of months now, investors
were effectively paying to lend money not only to Germany's
government but also to Finland, Belgium, Austria, France and the
Netherlands.
German two-year yields were nudging minus 0.20
percent. That is in line with the ECB's deposit rate. Markets
are questioning whether the bond-buying scheme would include
assets that yield anything less than that, which would leave the
ECB facing large losses.
EASY RIDING
Wall Street was expected to start higher after falling for
the last two days. Jobless claims will be in focus before
Friday's non-farm payrolls report, which will feed the debate on
how likely the Fed is to start raising interest rates this year.
The rising dollar was weighing on emerging markets, which
use increasingly expensive dollar debt to help fund themselves.
As EM currencies continued to weaken against the dollar,
MSCI's benchmark EM stock index fell for its fifth
straight day, its worst run since mid December.
Thai, Malaysian and Chinese stocks all posted losses in
Asia, to offsetting small gains for the Nikkei in Tokyo
and South Korea's Kospi.
Also adding pressure was the prospect of an economic
slowdown in China. Beijing announced a 7 percent growth target
for the year and signaled that the lowest rate of expansion for
a quarter of a century is the "new normal".
The ECB will also provide new euro zone economic forecasts
later that are set to see their first upgrade of growth
expectations for a long time. It is also expected to maintain
its ban on the use of Greek bonds as collateral for its
ultra-cheap funding.
As well as the ECB, 20 other central banks around the world
have either cut interest rates or eased monetary policy in some
form so far this year.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve one of the few going in the
other direction, the dollar climbed to an 11-year high against a
basket of major currencies as 10-year Treasury yields
tickled two-week highs at 2.144.
In commodities, U.S. crude oil added to overnight
gains, rising 0.65 percent to $51.86 a barrel. Brent gained 0.7
percent to $61 a barrel as investors brushed aside U.S.
inventories data to focus on tensions in Iraq and Libya.
Deteriorating security led Libya's state oil company to
declare force majeure on 11 of its oilfields on Wednesday
. In Iraq, Islamic State militants set fire to
oil wells near Tikrit.
The rise in crude helped Russian stock markets
gain.
"It seems to be that the market does seem to be paying a
little bit of attention to geopolitical factors," said Virendra
Chauhan, oil analyst at Energy Aspects.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Larry King)