(Updates prices, adds quotes)
* Europe stocks follow Asia lower, Wall St set to rise
* Dollar pauses after hitting 11 1/2-year high
* Euro zone bond yields drop as ECB QE begins
By Nigel Stephenson
LONDON, March 9 Stocks fell on Monday as
investors speculated U.S. interest rates will rise sooner than
expected and as a long-awaited 1 trillion-euro European Central
Bank bond-buying stimulus programme got under way.
A drop in European shares followed declines in Asia, after
forecast-beating U.S. jobs data on Friday stoked expectations
the Fed would next month drop a reference to "patience" on the
timing of a rate hike, opening the door for a rise in June.
Wall Street stocks, which fell in the wake of Friday's data,
looked set for a modestly higher open
This helped lift the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
off the day's lows. It was last down 0.2 percent.
"European stocks have jumped 15 percent since the start of
the year and the positive impact from QE has broadly been priced
in by now," Saxo Bank trader Pierre Martin said.
Tokyo's Nikkei stocks index closed 1 percent lower.
MSCI's main index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.3 percent.
The dollar was flat against a basket of currencies.
It had traded at an 11 1/2-year high in Asia, as Treasury bond
yields rose after U.S. jobs data on Friday.
The euro hit its lowest against the U.S. currency
since September 2003 at $1.0822 before edging up to $1.0861. The
euro has been pressured by the divergent monetary policies of
the Fed and the ECB.
"The start of quantitative easing will be one of the key
reasons why the euro will remain soft. We think the key driver
to the euro's downfall against the dollar will be the further
increase in short-term interest rates in the U.S," said Petr
Krpata, a currency strategist at ING.
The ECB said it and the euro zone's national central banks
had begun buying government bonds under its quantitative easing
programme, which is aimed at igniting inflation and growth and
will last until at least September 2016.
German 10-year yields, the euro zone
benchmark, fell 6 basis points to 0.34 percent, Dutch and French
yields by 7 bps and Belgian yields by 8 bps to 0.56 percent.
"It is clear they are in and buying," said Rabobank
strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
Greek yields, however, rose before a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers to discuss reforms proposed by Greece, which
is seeking more funds from its international creditors.
Eurogroup leader and Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem
said on Sunday the list was "far from complete".
GOLD, OIL
Brent crude oil fell 35 cents to $59.38 a barrel as
the impact of the strong dollar outweighed the threat of output
cuts in Libya and Iraq. Gold edged higher to $1,173.30 an
ounce, still close to a three-month low.
"More and more investors are coming to the conclusion that
the market is awash with oil," said Carsten Fritsch, senior oil
and commodities analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"Unprecedented stocks levels cannot be ignored forever."
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris, Anirban
Nag, John Geddie and Christopher Johnson in London; Editing by
Larry King)