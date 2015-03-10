(Updates after European markets open)
* Dollar reaches multi-year highs on raft of currencies
* Wall Street set to open lower, U.S yields nudge lower
* Risk of rising U.S. rates adds to pressure on emerging
markets
* Stock markets mostly lower, mood skittish
* China CPI above forecasts, but producer prices still
falling
By Marc Jones
LONDON, March 10 The dollar hit multi-year highs
against the euro and yen and emerging markets were under
mounting pressure on Tuesday, as the prospect of the first rise
in U.S. interest rates in almost a decade stoked global
volatility.
The skittish mood spread from Asia into Europe where stocks
fell a second day despite the European Central
Bank's new bond buying campaign continuing to push down the euro
and the bloc's already record-low borrowing costs.
Driving up the dollar was speculation that the Federal
Reserve will start lifting interest rates from mid-year after
another stellar set jobs data on Friday and a subsequent chorus
of hawkish Fed policymaker comments.
The euro's rapid melt lower was compounded by worries about
Greece as euro zone finance ministers prepared to meet in
Brussels, a day after the head of the group, Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, had urged Athens to "stop wasting time" and start
reforms.
Selling in the euro had gathered pace again in Europe as a
break below a major layer of chart support at $1.0762 to
$1.0735 left bears eyeing $1.07 the figure and some mulling
parity. Britain's pound was also piling on the pressure.
It topped 1.40 euros for the first time since late
2007.
The dollar had broken higher on the yen in Asia to reach
122.02, territory not visited since July 2007.
"It is all about the Fed now," said Aurelija Augulyte senior
FX strategist at Nordea in Helsinki. "The ECB (bond buying) bias
has now been fully digested, but what the market is now trying
to do is price in earlier Fed rate hikes."
The prospect of rising U.S. yields threatened to draw funds
away from emerging markets, causing strains from Brazil to
Turkey. The Brazilian real led the rout, having fallen
for the sixth straight session.
The pressure then spread through Asia and Africa with the
South Korean won hitting its lowest since late August
2013, the Singapore dollar since 2010 and South Africa's
rand in 13 years.
Eastern Europe was also heavily in the red. Selling
accelerated for Poland's zloty, the Czech crown,
Romania's leu and Hungary's forint while MSCI's
main emerging market stock index fell for its eighth
day running.
"At times like these it is really the currency moves, nobody
really cares about the carry anymore," said Jeffries emerging
markets strategist Richard Segal.
OIL SLIPS
The volatility in currencies overshadowed data from China
that showed consumer prices rose 1.4 percent in February
compared with the same month last year, although much of the
increase was due to seasonal volatility in food prices.
Producer prices continued to slide, underscoring deepening
weakness in the economy and intensifying pressure on Beijing
policymakers to find new ways to support growth.
Shanghai shares eased 0.5 percent, though that only
unwound a little of Monday's gains. Japan's Nikkei also
fell 0.7 percent as the normal uplift of the weaker yen failed
to materialise.
Wall Street was expected to fall again when trading
resumes with job vacancy data and retail sales figures expected
to support signs of a strengthening of the U.S. economy.
Most commodities continued to struggle with the strength of
the U.S. dollar. Gold hit a three-month low around $1,160
an ounce while copper futures shed almost 2 percent.
Oil buckled in Europe after a valiant fight overnight. Brent
crude fell 70 cents to a two-week low of $57.86 a
barrel, while U.S crude dropped back below $50 a barrel
to $49.60.
Analysts said there was a risk of further falls particularly
in Brent. Traders are still holding 'long' positions and the
fundamental picture remains soft with little sign of any
meaningful drop in production.
Libya is expected to up its exports to more than 2 million
barrels of crude from two of its ports this week after
disruptions due to fighting involving Islamic militants.
At the same time, global refinery maintenance is about to
peak, which once it falls will bring more oil back online.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)