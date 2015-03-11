(Adds more quotes, U.S. stock futures)
* European currencies lurch lower vs dollar
* ECB bond-buying takes yields down, stocks up
* U.S. stocks set to rise, but trail European gains
* Soft China data hurts Asian markets
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 11 The euro dived to its lowest
since early 2003 against the dollar on Wednesday, dragging other
European currencies with it, as the gap between European and
U.S. interest rates looked set to widen.
The euro has lost around a quarter of its value in a dollar
rally that began last July and shows little sign of rallying.
Deutsche Bank on Tuesday forecast a fall to 85 U.S. cents by the
end of 2017.
The main reason is a collapse in European bond yields, which
are set to stay low after the European Central Bank began its
programme of buying up government bonds on Monday. Yields on
German 30-year government bonds are now lower than those on U.S.
two-year paper.
European stock markets should benefit, however, from the 1
trillion euros expected to flow into the financial sector, and
the main indexes all gained 1-2 percent on Wednesday. By
contrast, Wall Street was set to open just slightly higher.
"It's the euro versus everything," said Stephen Gallo,
European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets in London.
"The way these moves look, it's not just speculators piling into
euro shorts, it's actually net flow of capital out of the euro."
The euro sank as low as $1.0638 in early European deals, its
weakest since 2003. The Norwegian and Danish crowns both reached
similar lows. The Swedish crown fell to a six-year low.
"(The dollar and the euro) can go to parity and it can
happen pretty quickly, within the next month or two," said Gian
Marco Salcioli, head of FX sales at the investment banking arm
of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo Banca IMI. "It is like getting stuck
in the traffic on the way to the seaside. You know you will get
there, you just don't know when."
Little optimism was seen in Asia, where poor data out of
China helped stock markets fall to two-month lows. The declines
there and on Wall Street overnight and the gains
in Europe indicate the impact of the ECB's quantitative easing
programme.
"I suspect that in another six months the market may look
back and think that a further 20 percent rally (and
outperformance) in European equities should not have been
considered all that unlikely under the circumstances," said
Gerry Fowler, BNP Paribas's head of global equities and
derivatives strategy.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.3 percent as
better-than-expected machinery orders helped offset Wall Street
losses. But the declining yen, which usually helps Japanese
stocks by buoying exporters, led some to worry about other
consequences, such as the burden placed on importers.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro in
Tokyo; Jemima Kelly, Jamie McGeever and Anirban Nag in London;
Editing by Larry King)