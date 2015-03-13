* Europe set for 6th week of gains in a row amid ECB QE
* Emerging markets under pressure from strong dollar
* Russia in focus ahead of central bank decision
* Mixed performance in Asia
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, March 13 European equities were set for
a sixth straight week of gains on Friday, fuelled by a dramatic
slide in the euro on the back of the European Central Bank's
bond-buying plan that has kept euro zone yields near record
lows.
The past week, described by one strategist as a
"game-changer", saw diverging central bank policies in the euro
zone and the United States -- with the former battling to
compress yields further while the latter paves the way for a
rate hike -- drive the dollar to fresh 12-year highs versus the
euro.
Emerging markets, however, were set for a second week of
losses as the stronger dollar and expectations of a U.S.
interest-rate hike kept up pressure on the region. Weaker energy
prices, with Brent crude hovering at around $57 per barrel, have
also hit investor confidence in oil-producing markets.
Russia in particular was in focus ahead of a central bank
monetary policy meeting at which the bank is expected to cut its
main rate. The Russian rouble traded slightly weaker against the
dollar in early trade on Friday.
"I don't think its an exaggeration to say this week has been
a game-changer," said Neil Mellor, a currency strategist with
Bank of New York Mellon in London, pointing to recent
forecast-beating jobs data out of the U.S. and the launch this
week of the ECB's quantitative easing (or QE) bond-buying
programme.
"The combination of last Friday's (U.S.) jobs numbers and
the launch of QE in Europe this week has cemented the picture of
monetary policy divergence."
The MSCI All-Country World equity index was
broadly flat at 420.97 points, with emerging-markets stocks
down 0.2 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 pan-European
index up 0.1 percent.
The dollar against a basket of six major currencies
was slightly weaker at 99.36 but still close to its highest
trading levels since 2003.
The greenback had a slight downward blip after disappointing
U.S. retail sales data for February, a month marked by harsh
weather. That tempered the outlook for first-quarter growth and
gave investors reason to doubt that the Federal Reserve might
hike interest rates as early as June.
However, many investors' rate-hike bets remained intact
after last week's stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report.
The Fed's policy-setting committee meets on March 17 and 18, and
investors hope the meeting will yield further clues about the
timing of the rate increase.
Asian shares put in a mixed performance across the region on
Friday but were underpinned by gains on Wall Street. Japan's
Nikkei stock average rose 1.4 percent to a fresh 15-year
closing high, marking its fifth straight winning week.
"There has been more money going into Japan - that has been
a consistent theme for the last three weeks," said Sean Darby,
global equity strategist at Jefferies. The yen's weakness
against the dollar, as well as companies returning cash via
dividends and share buybacks, are supporting the stock market.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Chris Vellacott; Editing by
Toby Chopra)