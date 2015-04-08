* European stocks hit highest since July 2007
* Shell to buy BG Group for $70 bln
* Federal Reserve minutes eyed
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, April 8 European shares clawed their way
to an eight-year high on Wednesday, driven by a $70 billion
mega-deal in the oil and gas sector that added to a flurry of
merger and acquisition activity that has gripped investors this
week.
Shares in BG Group surged 45 percent after Royal
Dutch Shell agreed to pay that amount (47 billion
pounds) for its smaller rival, making it the biggest deal in the
sector in more than a decade.
At midsession in Europe the EuroFirst 300 index of leading
shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,616 points, having
earlier touched an eight-year high of 1617.88 points.
Following Tuesday's 1.6 percent rise, the biggest gain since
Jan. 23, the market is on track for its ninth weekly rise in
ten.
Britain's FTSE 100, of which energy shares are a
major component, was up 0.6 percent at 7,002 points. Shares in
Shell fell 2 percent but BP was up more than 3 percent.
"Our initial opinion is quite cautious, given the industry's
track record in destroying shareholder value. However, in the
long term, the combined group will benefit from being the second
largest oil and gas company," said Iain Armstrong, equity
analyst at Brewin Dolphin.
"Ultimately, we think that they will succeed and there will
be one less company for analysts to follow," he said.
Germany was the main exception in Europe, with shares
slipping after data showed that industrial orders unexpectedly
fell in February.
In other M&A activity, Vivendi is looking at a
possible acquisition of pay-TV group Sky, three sources
familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a deal that could cost
the French media conglomerate up to 28 billion pounds.
Following FedEx Corp's 4.4 billion euro ($4.8
billion) bid to buy Dutch package delivery company TNT Express
on Tuesday, investors shunned the temptation to cash
in on a decent run for Europe's main indexes in recent days.
Earlier in Asia, Japanese stocks rose 0.8 percent to a fresh
15-year high after the Bank of Japan's latest policy meeting.
Some investors were disappointed no fresh stimulus was
announced, but with inflation near zero expectations are high
that more will come at its next meeting.
Hong Kong and Chinese markets both hit
seven-year peaks, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan gained 1.2 percent to its
highest since mid-September.
Futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Wall Street too
.
FED MINUTES IN FOCUS
The Shell-BG deal also filtered through to currencies, with
sterling the big winner, rising almost 1 percent against the
dollar to $1.4950. That was roughly double its gains on
the euro, because Shell's debt is mostly dollar-denominated,
analysts said.
The dollar took a breather across the board after rising
more than 1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest gain in almost a
month.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to $1.0867 and the
greenback fell 0.4 percent against the yen to 119.76 yen.
Markets continue to readjust expectations on the likely
timing of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike since
June 2006. Last Friday's weak jobs report for March prompted
many observers to strike June off as a potential date.
Minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting released later on
Wednesday will be scrutinised closely for clues on the timing,
which is becoming increasingly uncertain.
"While our central forecast of actual policy remains lift
off at the September meeting, this is now a close call versus
December," Goldman Sachs's U.S. economist Jan Hatzius said in a
note.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was one basis
point lower on Wednesday at 1.87 percent, while the
comparable German yield was two basis points lower at 0.16
percent after the 0.9 percent fall in German
industrial orders in February.
Earlier, Germany sold two-year bonds at a record low yield
of -0.28 percent, while Switzerland sold 10-year bonds at
auction with a negative yield.
Greece, meanwhile, raised 1.14 billion euros at an auction
of six-month Treasury bills, moving the full amount on offer in
the first of two sales this month as it tries to roll over debt
and navigate its way through a cash crunch.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with Russian
president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday but did not ask for
financial aid, a Greek government spokesman said.
Greece is due to due to repay a loan tranche of around 450
million euros to the International Monetary Fund on Thursday.
In commodities, U.S. crude oil fell 2.5 percent to
$52.71 a barrel while Brent shed 1.6 percent to $58.14.
Gold got a boost from the weaker dollar and edged up a
couple of bucks to $1,211 an ounce.
