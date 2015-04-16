* Euro zone yields at new lows, German 10-year nears zero
* European stocks pull back from multi-year highs
* Oil at 2015 high
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, April 16 Euro zone government borrowing
costs slid to new lows on Thursday, a day after the European
Central Bank pledged to fulfil its 1 trillion euro bond-buying
programme, although regional stocks took a step back from this
week's multi-year peaks.
Global stocks, however, touched a fresh record high thanks
to renewed strength in Asian markets, while Brent oil surged to
its highest this year after figures showed a fall in U.S.
production.
Investors also fretted about the deepening crisis in Greece.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Greece and
there appeared to be no thaw in the icy rift between Athens and
its creditors that would unlock bailout funds and bring the
country back from the brink of default.
In early trade Germany's 10-year yield was down almost a
basis point at a new low of 0.087 percent. The
yields on all German government debt out to January 2024 were
negative.
Other notable levels included France's 30-year yield falling
further below 1 percent and the yield on two-year Portuguese
bonds flirting with going below zero.
"We see no end in sight to any of these trends," said Ciaran
O'Hagan, rates strategist at Societe Generale in Paris.
Borrowing costs in peripheral euro zone bond markets like
Spain and Italy rose, however, as the prospect of Greece and the
euro zone reaching agreement appeared to fade.
This also fed into European stocks, encouraging investors to
take profit on the previous day's ECB-fuelled rally to fresh
historic highs.
The EuroFirst300 index of Europe's leading 300 shares
was down a quarter of one percent at 1,645 points,
Germany's DAX was 0.8 percent lower at 12,136 points,
while France's CAC40 and Britain's FTSE100 were
both down a quarter of one percent.
Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan touched a seven-year high
and closed up 1.1 percent. South Korean, Australian, Chinese and
Malaysian stocks gained, pushing the MSCI global index to a new
high of 438.99 points.
Japan's Nikkei lost 0.1 percent, and U.S. futures
pointed to a slightly weaker open on Wall Street as investors
pause for breath after shares posted sizable gains on Wednesday
on several strong corporate earnings results.
OIL JUMPS
Lacklustre economic indicators have been mostly kind to risk
assets this week, with Wednesday's weak Chinese data further
boosting expectations of monetary stimulus by Beijing while soft
U.S. data has helped by dampening prospects of an early rate
hike by the Federal Reserve.
In currencies, the biggest mover on Thursday was the Aussie,
lifted to a three-week high as stronger-than-expected Australian
employment numbers reduced the odds of an interest rate cut in
the next few months.
The Australian dollar was up 0.8 percent at $0.7745
.
The euro was 0.5 percent lower at $1.0630, weighed
down by ECB President Mario Draghi's commitment on Wednesday to
seeing the central bank fulfil its bond-buying programme. This
quashed speculation in some quarters that the programme's
success could lead to an early "taper".
"From the perspective of the euro we have one clear
conclusion: the message from Draghi is that nothing has changed
and that we are only at the very start of the QE easing that is
coming," said Derek Halpenny, senior currency strategist at BTMU
in London.
The U.S. dollar, which neared 121 yen at the start of the
week, was up 0.2 percent against the yen at 119.33 yen
after slipping to 118.79 overnight.
The market will look to U.S. housing data later in the day
for further dollar incentives.
A surge in crude oil also supported commodity currencies
such as the Canadian dollar. Crude rallied overnight
after government data showed oil inventories in the United
States rose less than expected last week.
Brent crude rose as much as 5 percent overnight to a
high of $63.10 a barrel, its highest since December last year.
It was last trading at $62.60.
U.S. crude was at $56.00 a barrel after jumping
nearly 6 percent on Wednesday.
(Editing by Susan Fenton; To read Reuters Global Investing Blog
click here; for the
MacroScope Blog click on blogs.reuters.com/macroscope;
for Hedge Fund Blog Hub click on
blogs.reuters.com/hedgehub)