* Dollar hits two-month low after week of losses
* China's official PMI shows manufacturing barely grew
* Many Asian, European markets shut for Labour Day, May Day
* Oil futures mark strongest month in six years in April
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, May 1 A holiday in most of Europe on
Friday thinned trade after a tumultuous week which has seen the
dollar collapse in value, bond yields soar and stock markets in
Europe and the United States weaken.
The action, driven on by shockingly poor U.S. first quarter
growth numbers on Wednesday, sent the dollar down 6 percent in
just over a week, Bund yields racked up the biggest two-day jump
since the depths of the euro zone crisis in 2011, and European
stock markets have fallen for four days in a row.
All major European markets except London, its biggest, were
closed on Friday, but the euro was up another 0.3 percent
to a two-month high of $1.1270.
"Weak U.S. data, a bounce in oil prices and a pick-up in
European growth ... all weighed on positioning and the fallout
has been seen in higher Bund yields, a stronger euro, a weaker
U.S. dollar and a bounce in the commodity-currency bloc,"
Societe Generale analysts wrote in a note to clients.
"Now we are back to waiting to see if the U.S. economic
slowdown will reverse in the coming months."
Underpinning the volatility are concerns that the world's
economies, rather than recovering from a period of weakness
which dates back to the 2008 financial crash, are slipping.
Asian shares recovered from session
lows but struggled overnight on the back of weak U.S. corporate
earnings. London's FTSE 100 dipped about 0.4 percent in
the first hour of trade, with some analysts pointing to a
Chinese Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for April that showed
its manufacturing sector barely grew.
The reading of 50.1 was barely above the 50-point mark that
separates growth from contraction, but was slightly better than
a consensus expectation for a reading of 50, as activity in the
world's second-largest economy continues to cool.
There were better signs from U.S. unemployment data on
Thursday and the main focus on Friday will be the ISM survey of
U.S. manufacturing sentiment survey later in the day.
"While it is true Thursday's data was good, we need a steady
stream of good data for the dollar bull trend to be restored,"
ING FX strategist, Petr Krpata, said.
"Right now there is a fair bit of doubt about the dollar's
bull run and whether the euro will drop further. We think the
euro will resume its decline."
Crude oil prices were a touch lower after logging their best
monthly gains in six years in April, helped by the dollar's
weakening and bets that a supply glut would ease.
Brent crude stood at $66.47 a barrel, after reaching
a 2015 peak of $66.93 and adding 21 percent in April. U.S. crude
fell 0.2 percent to $59.50, after hitting a 2015 high of
$59.85 in post-settlement trading.
(Additional reporting by Judy Hua and Pete Sweeney in Beijing,
Lisa Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Louise Ireland)