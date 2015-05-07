* European stocks slump again as bond rout continues
* Euro nudging 1.1375 as dollar steadies
* Oil prices recover after brief profit taking
* Sterling holds as voters go to polls in national elections
* Wall Street seen down for third day
By Marc Jones
LONDON, May 7 World financial markets were
unsettled again on Thursday as a week-long sell-off in benchmark
government bonds, stocks and the dollar and a race up in oil
prices showed little sign of relenting.
Nerves were still jangling in Europe and shares and bonds
suffered another pounding on fears the recent surge in yields,
the euro and energy costs could snuff out the only
recently-formed hopes of a solid euro zone recovery.
The regional FTSEurofirst was led down for a third
straight day by falls of as much as 1.2 and 1.8 percent for
Germany's Dax and France's CAC 40 as the euro
hit its highest level since February.
Bond markets were at the centre of the rout as more heavy
blows for Germany's normally rock-solid Bunds put them on course
for their biggest weekly spike in yields in over a decade.
Italian and Spanish yields hit 2 percent for the first time
this year, French ones topped 1 percent and U.S. Treasuries
, the benchmark for borrowing costs globally, briefly
broke 2.3 percent.
"There has been a massive repositioning over the last 10
days and it is still ongoing," said Philippe Gudin de Vallerin,
head of euro research at Barclays in Paris.
"Some sales people say there has been major selling from
Asia, but from a fundamental point of view the move has
certainly been excessive. It is difficult to understand."
Wall Street was expected to start around 0.5 percent lower.
London's FTSE, Europe's biggest share market, meanwhile,
was down 1.3 percent, with attention also on the day's national
election that remained too close to call.
Sterling was a shade lower against the dollar and
markets barely budged during the election campaigning, but the
outcome will be anything but dull.
Britain's ability to hold on to Scotland and its place in
the European Union are both potentially up for grabs depending
on which party, or more likely parties, prevail.
"In many ways the process doesn't really start until we know
the result and whether we have a 'working' government," said
Nick Lawson, a managing director at Deutsche Bank in London.
BUND AID
UK gilt yields nudged higher like most global
bonds, but focus was heavily on the euro zone as worries about
Greece's future in the bloc also lurked.
German 10-year bond yields jumped as far as
0.770 percent before finding some support. Just a month ago they
were at a record low of 0.05 percent and many were betting the
European Central Bank's trillion-euro bond-buying plan would
turn them negative.
The reason for the turnaround in sentiment hasn't yet been
pinpointed although with oil back near $70 a barrel fuelling
talk of a rebound in inflation - Brent was at $68.25 at 1200 GMT
- some analysts argue the ECB is now more likely to end its QE
early, rather than extend it as previously suspected.
Data from France and Germany released as markets opened
added to the economic uncertainty. German industrial orders
figures rose less than expected, with the country's economy
ministry pointing to weak foreign demand.
The extent of the bond market woes was underscored meanwhile
as eastern Europe's biggest economy, Poland, cancelled a debt
auction and its deputy finance minister warned they may not be
restarted for a few months.
DOLLAR DIVE
The dollar has been one of the other startling movers
in recent weeks. It was languishing near its lowest in over two
months against a basket of major currencies having come under
renewed pressure from disappointing data on Wednesday.
Friday sees the release of monthly U.S. jobs figures that
are seen as the best gauge of the giant economy's health. It is
also crucial for the Federal Reserve, and its chair, Janet
Yellen, warned on Wednesday that markets may not react well when
U.S. interest rates finally go up.
"We're trying to ... communicate as clearly (as possible)
about our monetary policy so we don't take markets by surprise,"
she said.
Asia saw fresh selling overnight too. MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1
percent as shares retreated in China, Hong Kong, Australia,
South Korean and Malaysia.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.4 percent
as fears of fresh moves by regulators to reduce leverage in
stock trading extended its losses so far this week to 6 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei lost 1.1 percent too.
Among commodities, short-lived profit taking saw oil drift
off its 2015 high, and copper and most other industrial
metals also retreated from recent peaks as traders locked in
some gains.
"Certainly this decline in the dollar index from the recent
highs is shaping a lot of price activity across the commodity
complex," said analyst Mark Keenan of Societe Generale.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)