* Wall Street rises on April rebound in U.S. jobs growth
* Sterling, European shares rally on Conservative election
win
* Global bond markets rise on weak aspects of U.S. jobs data
* Oil retreats despite strong Chinese crude import data
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 8 An April rebound in U.S. jobs
growth boosted Wall Street and supported the dollar on Friday,
while a surprise Conservative victory cast away fears of a hung
British Parliament and sparked a rally in sterling and European
stock markets.
Global bond markets recovered for a second day, focusing on
weak aspects of the latest U.S. jobs report, which may cause the
Federal Reserve to be even more cautious toward ending its near-
zero interest rate policy later this year.
Oil prices fell, erasing their early gains tied to data that
showed a strong rise Chinese crude imports.
Gold edged higher following two days of losses as lower bond
yields revived some appeal of holding the precious metal.
The April U.S. jobs data showed a solid 223,000 increase
after a disappointing March, when hiring slowed sharply due
partly to tough weather. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.4
percent in April, near a seven-year low.
The April hiring snapback, however, was less impressive
after a further downward revision of March's weak reading to
85,000. The perception of the April data was also undercut by a
meager 0.1 percent rise in average hourly earnings.
Analysts and traders reckoned the April jobs figures put the
Fed on track for a rate increase later this year and said it may
take years before bringing rates toward a forecast 3.75 percent.
"They have the jobs picture the way they want it, they just
don't have the inflation, so that kind of throws a question
mark," said Randy Frederick, managing director trading and
derivatives with Charles Schwab in Austin.
U.S. short-term interest-rate futures implied traders see a
51 percent chance for the first Fed rate hike in December, based
on CME FedWatch.
That Fed outlook sparked a rally in U.S. Treasuries, sending
benchmark yields further below the year's peaks set earlier this
week in a dramatic global bond market rout.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries note was up 18/32 in
price, the yield at 2.1191 percent, while the German 10-year
Bund yield was last at 0.543 percent, down 5 basis
points from late on Thursday.
In late morning U.S. trading, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 261.15 points, or 1.46 percent, at
18,185.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 27.22
points, or 1.30 percent, at 2,115.22. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 63.97 points, or 1.29 percent, at 5,009.52.
European bourses rallied after the U.K.'s Conservative Party
was set to govern Britain for another five years, erasing
worries of a hung parliament.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top pan-European shares
jumped 2.7 percent to 1,589.72 with Britain's FTSE 100
up 2.0 percent.
Earlier, Tokyo's Nikkei closed up 0.45 percent.
The MSCI world equity index, which tracks
shares in 45 nations, rose 1.35 percent, to 439.13.
In the currency market, the pound reached a 10-week
high against the dollar following the surprise Conservatives
win. It was last up 1 percent at $1.5396.
The greenback fared better against other major currencies.
The dollar index rose 0.11 percent to 94.738 in the wake
of the U.S. jobs data and disappointing German trade and
industrial output figures.
Brent crude was last down 57 cents, or 0.8 percent,
at $64.99 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up 13 cents, or
0.2 percent, at $59.07 per barrel.
Spot gold prices rose $0.85 or 0.07 percent, to
$1,185.15 an ounce.
