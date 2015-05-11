* Euro zone bourses fall on Greece, driving bond yields up
* China's rate cut initially lifts stocks
* Oil weakens on signs of renewed shale production
(Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 11 Global equity markets eased on
Monday after a cut in Chinese interest rates initially kept
shares near record highs, but a lack in progress in resolving
Greece's financial woes weighed on stocks and weakened the euro
against the dollar.
Gains by mining stocks helped to support some European
equities after the rate cut in China, the world's biggest
consumer of copper and other metals.
But signs that U.S. shale oil production was recovering sent
oil prices lower and made energy the biggest losing sector on
the benchmark S&P 500.
A strong jobs report on Friday that showed the U.S. economy
was picking up steam and helped boost Wall Street by more than 1
percent was old news by Monday, with investors again looking at
the potential implications of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
"The market's focus was distracted away from Greece last
week with the U.K. elections and with the (U.S.) payroll data.
The second that was out of the way, (investors) jumped on it,"
said Richard Scalone, co-head of foreign exchange at TJM
Brokerage in Chicago.
Greek bond yields edged up as euro zone finance ministers
met in Brussels to discuss a cash-for-reforms deal with Athens,
which faces the first in a series of large debt repayments this
week.
MSCI's all-country world index of stock
performance in 46 countries fell 0.03 percent, while key UK,
German and French national stock indexes were lower. The
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.38 percent
to 1,596.79 points, lifted by financial stocks.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average fell
35.16 points, or 0.19 percent, to 18,155.95. The S&P 500
slid 3.76 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,112.34 and the Nasdaq
Composite lost 3.43 points, or 0.07 percent, to
5,000.12.
The U.S. dollar rose against the euro on renewed worries
over a Greek exit from the euro zone.
The euro fell 0.35 percent to $1.1164, while the
dollar rose 0.15 percent to 94.944 against a basket of six
currencies. Against the yen, the greenback gained
0.13 percent to 119.94.
U.S. Treasury yields rose, dragged higher by a continued
selloff in German government bunds and as investors readied for
the U.S. government to sell $64 billion in new debt this week.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down
17/32 in price to yield 2.2109 percent. German 10-year note
yields rose 8 basis points to 0.598 percent.
Oil slipped towards $65 a barrel on signs that U.S. shale
oil production was recovering after a recent price rally renewed
concerns of a growing global supply glut.
Brent crude for June was down 64 cents at $64.75 a
barrel. U.S. light crude for June delivery fell 25 cents
to $59.14 a barrel.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash)