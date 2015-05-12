* German Bunds lead global bond sell-off

* Higher bond yields boost euro, weigh on stocks

* Oil prices rise (Updates with U.S. market openings, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, May 12 German bond yields spiked on Tuesday, generating demand for European currencies, while volatility in global bond markets weighed on stock indexes around the world.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest in six months before reversing course.

U.S. stocks were lower in early trading, with the bond market volatility adding to existing investor anxiety over the perilous state of Greece's finances.

German bond yields have surged in recent weeks, boosted according to some analysts by optimism that inflation may have bottomed in the euro region. The move has been exacerbated by investors unwilling to enter the market until the selloff shows signs of stabilizing.

The U.S. dollar slumped against the euro and Swiss franc.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last up 2/32 in price to yield 2.27 percent, after earlier hitting 2.37 percent.

The Treasury is due to sell $24 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Corporate and other supply is also coming to market.

"The selloff in bunds and the need to accommodate this week's refunding auction and some corporate supply, has been the primary theme," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

German 10-year yields added 14 basis points to 0.73 percent.

Less than a month ago, German 10-year yields hit a record low of 0.05 percent, driven down by a 1-trillion-euro European Central Bank bond-purchase scheme intended to kick-start inflation.

MSCI's all-country world index of stock performance in 46 countries was down 0.6 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 34.94 points, or 0.19 percent, to 18,070.23, the S&P 500 lost 6.12 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,099.21 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.34 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,977.23.

Elevated U.S. yields mean higher corporate borrowing costs, which could hit shares across the world.

In the forex market, the euro was last up 0.86 percent against the dollar at $1.12510 and was set for its first session of gains in four against the greenback.

GREEK CONCERNS

Investors have also been concerned that debt-burdened Greece could run out of cash.

Euro zone finance ministers, who met on Monday, acknowledged progress in talks between Greece and its creditors but said more work was needed to close a cash-for-reforms deal. Athens stocks , however, rose 0.2 percent.

Oil prices, up more than 50 percent from their January lows, rose further as dollar weakness trumped concerns about oversupply. Brent crude was up 70 cents at $65.61 a barrel. U.S. crude was up 47 cents at $59.72.