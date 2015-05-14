* Treasury yields fall, oil slips
* U.S. stocks higher in early trading
(Updates with U.S. market openings, changes dateline, previous
LONDON)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 14 The U.S. dollar was near its
lowest since January against a currency basket on Thursday after
a lower-than-expected reading of U.S. producer price inflation,
while global stock markets rose.
U.S. Treasury yields fell as some corporate debt issuance
that has weighed on the market passed. German government bonds
held relatively steady, after a dramatic two-and-a-half week
selloff.
U.S. and German bond yields, at their highest in months,
have made equities look more expensive in comparison to debt and
kept global equity markets subdued.
A report showed the number of Americans filing new claims
for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week,
indicating the U.S. jobs market was on a better footing, though
other data showed a strong dollar and lower oil prices
suppressed producer price inflation in April.
That suggests the Federal Reserve will probably not raise
interest rates until later in the year.
"People are pretty focused on the weak numbers for the
U.S.," said David Gilmore, partner at Foreign Exchange Analytics
in Essex, Connecticut. "People are increasingly wondering if the
Fed is going to be ready to begin raising rates in September."
With a rise in U.S. interest rates seeming more distant,
investors bailed out of long dollar positions.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was down 0.3 percent.
MSCI's all-country world index of the stock
market performance in 46 countries was up 0.5 percent.
Wall Street gained on the data showing weekly jobless claims
fell and as the dollar slid to its lowest in months, offering
respite to U.S. multinationals.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 153.29 points,
or 0.85 percent, to 18,213.78, the S&P 500 gained 14.65
points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,113.13 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 41.07 points, or 0.82 percent, to 5,022.76.
Benchmark 10-year note yields fell to 2.23
percent from 2.27 percent late on Wednesday.
Investors were keeping a close eye on developments in
Greece.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Thursday Greece's
debt was not viable and repayments to the European Central Bank
should be pushed back.
In commodity markets, oil slipped back below $67 a
barrel as a market torn between a U.S. stock draw and a global
glut of crude struggled for direction. U.S. crude futures
were down 47 cents at $60.03 a barrel, while Brent was
down 6 cents at $66.75.
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione in New York, Jamie
McGeever in London and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)