* Yields ease back
* U.S. stocks little changed after Thursday rally
* Oil slips as inventories seen building
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, May 15 Treasury yields fell and the
dollar index slipped on Friday following a stabilization in
European government bonds and another batch of weak U.S.
economic data that raised expectations the Federal Reserve will
need to wait longer to raise interest rates.
U.S. stocks were little changed after a rally Thursday that
pushed the S&P 500 to a record high close.
Data showed U.S. industrial production fell for a fifth
straight month in April in part as oil and gas drilling declined
further.
Also underscoring a lackluster economic picture for the
United States was data showing a sharp drop in consumer
confidence in early May and a mild rebound in factory activity
in New York state.
The reports follow weak retail sales and producer inflation
data this week, suggesting the Federal Reserve will probably not
raise interest rates anytime soon.
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against
a group of currencies including the euro and yen, was down 0.1
percent and on track to fall for a fifth straight week, the
longest such stretch in four years.
"The dollar is oversold. The data weren't all that great,
but the story is people still see the Federal Reserve raising
interest rates later this year," said Kathy Lien, managing
director at BK Asset Management in New York.
European government bonds stabilized on Friday, helping U.S.
bond market sentiment.
Treasury yields have jumped in the past three weeks in line
with a dramatic sell-off in German government debt, and some
investors are now taking advantage of the higher yields.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up in 18/32
price to yield 2.17 percent, down from 2.24 percent late on
Thursday.
The MSCI World equity index was up 0.1
percent, heading for a weekly gain of 0.5 percent and not far
from last month's record high.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.98 points, or
0.04 percent, to 18,245.26, the S&P 500 lost 0.48 points,
or 0.02 percent, to 2,120.62 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 2.89 points, or 0.06 percent, to 5,047.90.
In commodities, oil futures were lower after reports that
growing supply was boosting inventories. Copper and other
industrial metals fell as investors concluded a recent rally had
overshot supply-demand fundamentals.
Brent was down 22 cents at $66.48 while U.S. crude
oil was down 52 cents at $59.36 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell and Richard Leong in
New York and Lionel Laurent in London; Editing by Larry King and
Meredith Mazzilli)