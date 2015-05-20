(Recasts, adds U.S. openings and changes byline and dateline;
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, May 20 The euro slid to two-week lows
on Wednesday after a Greek official said the country may miss a
debt repayment, while U.S. and European equity markets held
close to recent highs as traders awaited signals on Federal
Reserve interest rate shifts.
U.S. Treasuries inched up on safe-haven buying caused by
worries that Greece may be unable to make a 300 million euro
repayment to the International Monetary Fund on June 5 unless
foreign lenders distribute more aid.
The dollar gained for a third day, though many currency
traders kept to the sidelines before the release of minutes from
the Fed's April meeting of monetary policymakers.
The Greek government's parliamentary speaker said on
Wednesday that Athens will not make the June 5 payment unless it
has reached a deal with its creditors.
The euro last traded off 0.40 percent against the dollar at
$1.11 after touching a low of $1.1063.
The dollar index advanced 0.43 percent, in part
because of a 0.35 percent rise against the Japanese yen
that took the dollar over 121 yen for the first time in two
months.
Wall Street was mixed. The Dow Jones industrial average
was up 4.32 points, or 0.02 percent, to 18,316.71, the
S&P 500 was down 0.23 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,127.6
and the Nasdaq Composite declined losing 1.02 points, or
0.02 percent, to 5,069.01.
Trading was muted before the 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT) release of
the details of the Fed's April meeting. The central bank has
said it will raise rates only when data suggests that the
economy is strengthening. Growth slowed to a crawl in the first
quarter, and recent data has been mixed.
"There is a consensus that the Fed probably doesn't move
until September and I don't think that will change today," said
Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in
New York.
European shares, after Tuesday's 1.65 percent surge, paused
for breath on Wednesday, unable to get much of a boost from the
euro's weakness.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading shares was up 0.46
percent at 1613 points, while Germany's DAX,
France's CAC 40 and Britain's FTSE 100 were up
around 0.2 percent.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury last yielded
2.2567 percent, reflecting a price gain of 2/32.
Crude oil prices bounced back from 3 percent falls in the
previous session as government data showed that U.S. crude
stocks fell last week for the third straight week.
Brent jumped 1.4 percent to $64.89 a barrel while
U.S. crude rose about 1.1 percent to $58.63, after both
shed more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)