* European bourses fall after German disappointing PMI data
* Shanghai stocks see potential positives in weak China PMI
* Dollar dips after Fed minutes defer rate hike bets
* Greek focus turns to Latvia meeting, Germany fires warning
* Wall Street expected to start lower pending PMI data
By Marc Jones
LONDON, May 21 World shares hovered near record
highs on Thursday after downbeat Chinese manufacturing data kept
pressure on Beijing for more stimulus and the Federal Reserve
signalled higher U.S. interest rates are still some way off.
European markets were largely subdued in morning trading,
however, as weaker-than-expected German purchasing manager data
(PMI) offset firmer figures in France. Equivalent U.S. figures
are due at 1345 GMT.
Wall Street, which will also have a rise in jobless claims
to digest, was expected to start the day weaker
as Europe's main bourses pushed down as much as 0.6
percent and investors also offloaded bonds.
The euro gained though, hitting $1.1160 as the dollar
retreated after Wednesday's signals the Federal Reserve is not
yet confident enough to deliver a long-awaited rate rise.
Euro zone leaders will meet later in Latvia, with Greek
premier Alexis Tsipras hoping to secure a broad outline of a
cash-for-reforms deal to stave off a default.
But German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Reuters
in an interview the Greek government's optimism about clinching
a deal in the coming days was not justified and that he could
not rule out it becoming insolvent.
"It is coming to a head," said Alvin Tan, a currency
strategist at Societe Generale in London. "It looks like it will
be difficult for Greece to make it through June without a new
cash disbursement, so I think we are coming to the point where a
deal is needed very soon, probably within the next two weeks."
The dollar drop was its first following a three-day
mini-revival and came after minutes from the Federal Reserve's
April meeting showed policymakers had all but ruled out a rate
hike in June.
Traders took that as a cue to push back their bets on the
timing of the move to the turn of the year. <0#FF:>
The European Central Bank, which recently started a 1
trillion-euro stimulus programme, released the minutes of its
most recent meeting, but they provided little fresh insight.
They showed the bank's policymakers were pleased with the
progress of its bond buying, but the minutes were from its April
meeting, before the recent sell-off in bond markets started.
FRAGILE CHINA
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
ended little changed in Asian trading.
South Korean, Hong Kong and Malaysian shares slipped, while
Australian stocks jumped on bargain hunting and emerging Asian
currencies took advantage of the softer dollar.
Tokyo's Nikkei ended almost flat after touching a
15-year high. High-flying Chinese shares climbed another 1.2
percent as the third straight monthly contraction in Chinese
factory activity bolstered stimulus bets.
"Under the current environment, any excuse seems good enough
to cause a rally," wrote Gerry Alfonso, director of Shenwan
Hongyuan Securities Co in Shanghai.
The recent surge in euro zone bond yields has stalled this
week, partly in response to ECB policymakers saying the central
bank would ramp up its bond buying for the next two months.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing
costs, nudged back higher on Thursday though, to 0.65 percent.
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields were flat
, though the nervy mood
around Greece hit its bonds. .
U.S. crude pushed up 60 cents to $59.58 a barrel and
Brent to $65.70 on fighting in Iraq and signs the global
supply glut may be easing. China stimulus hopes helped
lift copper off a three-week low. Gold held in a range
near $1,200 an ounce.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)